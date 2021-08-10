'I want to share my happiness': Bea Alonzo confirms relationship with Dominic Roque

MANILA, Philippines — After months of speculations, Kapuso actress Bea Alonzo finally confirmed her relationship with actor Dominic Roque.

In her interview with “24 Oras,” Bea said she didn’t plan when she will reveal the real score between him and Dominic.

“It wasn't as if, like, masyado ko siyang plano or masyado ako nag-hold back. It just came out naturally. It's not like I was trying to hide it. I think I was trying to be careful given my past experience,” Bea said.

"Siyempre, gusto kong masiguro muna kung saan siya pupunta bago siya gawing official. We only live once and happiness is best when shared. I want to share my happiness,” she added.

Bea said that she’s only careful because of her past romantic experience.

“Given my experience ‘no, masyado akong careful. I'm afraid na magkamali in front of the public, e, ganu'n talaga ang buhay. Minsan nagkakamali, bumabangon ka, and then you learn from your mistakes and then you move on," she said.

"Even sa mga past relationships ko, hindi naman ako super open about it. I think most treasured moments ng isang relationship ay 'yung moments na hindi nasi-share sa social media. And I want to keep it that way," she added.

