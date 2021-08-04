




































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
'I'm not inspired at all with this administration': Enchong Dee on joining politics
Enchong Dee at his 2020 Star Magic contract signing
ABS-CBN/Released

                     

                        

                           
'I'm not inspired at all with this administration': Enchong Dee on joining politics

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - August 4, 2021 - 2:49pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actor Enchong Dee revealed that there was an intention for him to run for public office but he’s not inspired with the current Duterte administration. 



In his interview with Pop Cinema hosted by Bianca Gonzalez and MJ Felipe, Enchong was asked if he had an intention to run in an election. 



“To be honest naman, my course when I was studying college was under Political Science so there was the intention. Pero ako kasi, for me to help, I don't want to be too idealistic pero kailangan ma-inspire ako ng gobyerno para tumuntong,” Enchong said. 



The actor-businessman said that he is doing his part to the community as a private citizen.  



 









 





 



 







 








 







 



 



 







 



 







 



 



 









 



 





A post shared by Enchong Dee (@mr_enchongdee)








 



“Katulad nga ng sinabi niyo, I am outspoken and I'm very honest with my opinion. I'm not inspired at all with this administration. I do my part as a private citizen, gagawin ko lahat ng tulong ko that's why I'm opening businesses despite of, that's why I'm still working despite of,” he said.  



Enchong also said that the “ambag” that social media users are looking for in a person is true.



“Totoo naman 'yon e, ano 'yung ambag mo? Baka 'pag nilatagan kita ng ambag ko, baka hindi mo rin tanggapin. Let's be honest, mayabang ako 'pag I need to be. I'm also ready to help if I need to,” Enchong said.  



When asked if he’s closing his doors to politics, Enchong said he will cross the bridge when he gets there. 



“My journey is my personal journey. If that opporunity comes and I will able to help so many people, so be it. If not, I would gladly explore the world and learn other languages. If iyon ang patutunguan ko, 'di ba? Pwede ko namang iwan lahat kung gugustuhin ko,” he said. 

 


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      ENCHONG DEE
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 'I&rsquo;m home!': Sharon Cuneta returns from US, asks for prayers
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'I’m home!': Sharon Cuneta returns from US, asks for prayers


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 21 hours ago                              


                                                            
Actress Sharon Cuneta has returned to the country after her two-month vacation in the US. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Kisses Delavin tops Miss Universe PH headshot challenge, Maureen in 3rd
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Kisses Delavin tops Miss Universe PH headshot challenge, Maureen in 3rd


                              

                                                                  By Earl D.C. Bracamonte |
                                 23 hours ago                              


                                                            
Kirsten Danielle "Kisses" Delavin topped the Miss Universe Philippines' headshot challenge, the first hurdle of the comp...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Oyo Boy Sotto, Kristine Hermosa welcome 5th child
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Oyo Boy Sotto, Kristine Hermosa welcome 5th child


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Celebrity couple Kristine Hermosa and Oyo Boy Sotto welcomed their fifth child. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Alfred has some advice to actors eyeing politics
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Alfred has some advice to actors eyeing politics


                              

                                                                  By Nathalie Tomada |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
Alfred Vargas wished his mom lived to witness how he kept his promise to her to finish graduate school.

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Julius Naranjo, the man behind our golden girl Hidilyn Diaz
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Julius Naranjo, the man behind our golden girl Hidilyn Diaz


                              

                                                                  By Noel Ferrer |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Julius to Hidilyn: I am so proud of your achievements and everything you’ve accomplished. This journey has been long...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Hyun Bin shares 'Crash Landing on You,' personal fun facts
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Hyun Bin shares 'Crash Landing on You,' personal fun facts


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 18 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Did you know that the staff and crew of "Crash Landing On You" (CLOY) had to bring a whole piano with them from South Korea...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Maine Mendoza learns to operate tractor, train dolphin for new show
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Maine Mendoza learns to operate tractor, train dolphin for new show


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 34 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Maine Mendoza has added another unexpected goal in her long and growing bucket list — to own a farm. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Jobless actor tries working for BPO to support family
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Jobless actor tries working for BPO to support family


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Kapuso actor Juancho Trivino revealed that he worked in a BPO company during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic last ye...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Mike Tuviera on reviving 'Wow Mali'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Mike Tuviera on reviving 'Wow Mali'


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Are there plans to make a similar show or remake it for the nth time?

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ivana Alawi eyed to remake Rosanna Roces sitcom
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ivana Alawi eyed to remake Rosanna Roces sitcom


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
APT Entertainment Chief Executive Officer and president Mike Tuviera had a hard time thinking about casting for "1 for 3"...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with