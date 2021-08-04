'I'm not inspired at all with this administration': Enchong Dee on joining politics

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actor Enchong Dee revealed that there was an intention for him to run for public office but he’s not inspired with the current Duterte administration.

In his interview with Pop Cinema hosted by Bianca Gonzalez and MJ Felipe, Enchong was asked if he had an intention to run in an election.

“To be honest naman, my course when I was studying college was under Political Science so there was the intention. Pero ako kasi, for me to help, I don't want to be too idealistic pero kailangan ma-inspire ako ng gobyerno para tumuntong,” Enchong said.

The actor-businessman said that he is doing his part to the community as a private citizen.

“Katulad nga ng sinabi niyo, I am outspoken and I'm very honest with my opinion. I'm not inspired at all with this administration. I do my part as a private citizen, gagawin ko lahat ng tulong ko that's why I'm opening businesses despite of, that's why I'm still working despite of,” he said.

Enchong also said that the “ambag” that social media users are looking for in a person is true.

“Totoo naman 'yon e, ano 'yung ambag mo? Baka 'pag nilatagan kita ng ambag ko, baka hindi mo rin tanggapin. Let's be honest, mayabang ako 'pag I need to be. I'm also ready to help if I need to,” Enchong said.

When asked if he’s closing his doors to politics, Enchong said he will cross the bridge when he gets there.

“My journey is my personal journey. If that opporunity comes and I will able to help so many people, so be it. If not, I would gladly explore the world and learn other languages. If iyon ang patutunguan ko, 'di ba? Pwede ko namang iwan lahat kung gugustuhin ko,” he said.

