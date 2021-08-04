




































































 




   







   















Oyo Boy Sotto, Kristine Hermosa welcome 5th child
Celebrity couple Oyo Boy Sotto and Kristine Hermosa with their son Vittorio
Oyo Boy Sotto via Instagram

                     

                        

                           
Oyo Boy Sotto, Kristine Hermosa welcome 5th child

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - August 4, 2021 - 12:06pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity couple Kristine Hermosa and Oyo Boy Sotto welcomed their fifth child. 



In his Instagram account, Oyo said Kristine gave birth to their baby boy Vittorio Isaac on August 3 at 11:47 p.m. 



“Lord Jesus maraming salamat! You are faithful! Thank you for another answered prayer! Perfect timing ka talaga Lord, nakapag trabaho pa ako kaninang umaga,” Oyo wrote.  



“To my family and friends, thank you for all your prayers. I love you. Welcome to the world Vittorio Isaac. I love you @khsotto,” he added. 



 









 





 



 







 








 







 



 



 







 



 







 



 



 









 



 





A post shared by Oyo Sotto (@osotto)








 



Celebrities such as Angel Locsin, Dianne Medina, Rodjun Cruz, Danica Sotto, Pauleen Luna and Angelika dela Cruz, to name a few, congratulated the couple for their new baby boy.



Oyo and Kristine tied the knot in 2011. The couple announced last December that they were expecting a baby.

 


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

