Oyo Boy Sotto, Kristine Hermosa welcome 5th child

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity couple Kristine Hermosa and Oyo Boy Sotto welcomed their fifth child.

In his Instagram account, Oyo said Kristine gave birth to their baby boy Vittorio Isaac on August 3 at 11:47 p.m.

“Lord Jesus maraming salamat! You are faithful! Thank you for another answered prayer! Perfect timing ka talaga Lord, nakapag trabaho pa ako kaninang umaga,” Oyo wrote.

“To my family and friends, thank you for all your prayers. I love you. Welcome to the world Vittorio Isaac. I love you @khsotto,” he added.

Celebrities such as Angel Locsin, Dianne Medina, Rodjun Cruz, Danica Sotto, Pauleen Luna and Angelika dela Cruz, to name a few, congratulated the couple for their new baby boy.

Oyo and Kristine tied the knot in 2011. The couple announced last December that they were expecting a baby.

