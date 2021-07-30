Alex Gonzaga, Donnalyn Bartolome star in 'Four Sisters Before Welding' parody

MANILA, Philippines — Alex Gonzaga parodies big sister Toni Gonzaga's smash hit movie, "Four Sisters and a Wedding." Her latest parody teams her up with known YouTubers Donnalyn Bartolome, Zeinab Harake and Michelle Dy as they star in "Four Sisters and a Welding" premiering on Saturday, July 31.

The JEJFLIX parody does not only star Alex as Cheddie, inspired by Toni's Teddie in the original film, but it also stars her mother, Pinty in the role originally played by Coney Reyes.

"Pinagsama-sama ang mga naglalakihang ulo... ah YouTubers na sasayangin ng oras nyo," the voice over talent said. Fans initially confused it to be her dad, Bonoy, but Alex clarified that it was her driver.

In the parody, Donnalyn, Zeinab and Michelle play Boobie, Chalex and Gabbit, respectively. Bea Alonzo, Angel Locsin and Shaina Magdayao played Bobbie, Alex and Gabbie, respectively, in the 2013 film.

Apart from her vlogs on YouTube, Alex has also created parody flicks of popular movies and shows.

She starred in "Crash Lande on You" with then boyfriend, now husband Mikee Morada. It is her playful take on the hit Korean series "Crash Landing on You".

Alex also made her own twist on the popular romance movie "Through Night and Day" starring Paolo Contis and Alessandra de Rossi. Her take saw her star with Xian Lim.

Alex also did her best to make light of the situation Sandra Bullock's character saw herself in the smash Netflix hit "Bird Box". Her parody is titled "Bird Baks".

