




































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Alfred Vargas earns a master's degree in public administration
Actor-politician Alfred Vargas
Alfred Vargas via Instagram

                     

                        

                           
Alfred Vargas earns a master's degree in public administration

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - July 26, 2021 - 11:43am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Actor-politician Alfred Vargas graduated with a master’s degree in public administration at the University of the Philippines. 



On Instagram, the Quezon City 5th district representative said he fulfilled his promise to his late mother as he thanked her for being his inspiration. 



“I am happy and proud to have graduated from UP-NCPAG with a Master of Public Administration degree. Mommy, natupad ko ang pangako ko sa inyo. I wish you lived to see this promise fulfilled. Maraming salamat sa inspirasyon, sa guidance at sa disiplina. Higit sa lahat, thank you for teaching me to dream, work hard for my dreams, and help others reach their dreams as well,” Alfred said. 



“Nakaka-senti ang pagtatapos at hindi nabawasan ang excitement kahit virtual ang graduation rites. Excited akong magbihis at isuot ang sablay. Di matanggal ang aking malaking ngiti kahit ang kaharap ko ay laptop at hindi ko katabi ang aking mga kaklase. And in the midst of all the emotions, I can't help but reflect on the significance of the moment,” he added. 










Alfred said that earning a master’s degree in this time of pandemic is not easy at all. 



“Mahalaga ang edukasyon pero ang saysay nito ay nasa paggamit ng mga natutunan para sa ikabubuti ng kapwa. Earning a degree in these challenging times is a valuable personal journey. Ang hirap. Minsan pakiramdam ko pasakit na sa dami ng aking ibang tungkulin labas sa pagiging estudyante. But we know that nothing good comes easy,” he said. 



“Almost 20 years after graduating from college, 12 years into my calling as a public servant, I feel a renewed sense of commitment to the philosophy my other Alma Mater, Ateneo (AB MEco ‘02), has instilled in me. Being ‘a man for others’ is a mission I embrace with greater resolve. I want to continue to strive, with fervor, being a man for my family, my community, and my country, and God,” he added. 



The actor-politician thanked all the people who helped him achieved his dream. 



“Sa pagdaan ng panahon, masarap isipin ang mga achievement natin sa buhay. Pero mas mahalagang matugunan natin ang tunay na hamon at dahilan kung bakit tayo may buhay,” he said. 



“Thank you sa lahat ng nakasama ko sa aking latest journey to graduation. Amore, @yasmine_vargas2307 thank you for all the understanding and sacrifices. Salamat UP NCPAG. Salamat sa lahat ng classmates ko, mga propesor, mga non-teaching staff ng college. That was a fun and wild and gratifying adventure,” he added. 



“To my fellow batchmates, class of 2021, we made it!!! Congratulations! Ngayon, paiigtingin pa natin ang pagtugon sa hamon ng buhay at tawag ng serbisyo.”


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      ALFRED VARGAS
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Alessandra De Rossi behind the lens
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Alessandra De Rossi behind the lens


                              

                                                                  By Nathalie Tomada |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Alessandra De Rossi had to multitask like crazy in her directorial debut My Amanda.

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Analysis: Kisses Delavin's aces to win Miss Universe Philippines 2021
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Analysis: Kisses Delavin's aces to win Miss Universe Philippines 2021


                              

                                                                  By Earl D.C. Bracamonte |
                                 4 days ago                              


                                                            
Kisses, actually, has many traits that make her not only eligible but a strong contender at this year's MUP.

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ashin of the North is the &lsquo;beginning of everything&rsquo; for Kingdom universe
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ashin of the North is the ‘beginning of everything’ for Kingdom universe


                              

                                                                  By Nathalie Tomada |
                                 3 days ago                              


                                                            
Kingdom: Ashin of the North unravels the origins of the zombie apocalypse in Netflix’s megahit Korean original series...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Julie Anne San Jose ready to fall in love again                                 
play

                                 
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Julie Anne San Jose ready to fall in love again


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 3 days ago                              


                                                            
Kapuso singer-actress Julie Anne San Jose revealed that she’s now open to fall in love again. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Paul & Toni on parenting in pandemic
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Paul & Toni on parenting in pandemic


                              

                                                                  By Nathalie Tomada |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Paul Soriano and Toni Gonzaga said they’ve learned not only to become a better spouse to each other, but also better...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 The story behind Star Music&rsquo;s first OPM Fresh Songwriters Series
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
The story behind Star Music’s first OPM Fresh Songwriters Series


                              

                                                                  By Kane Errol Choa |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Jane Abaday didn’t expect that her most laidback songwriting session with a friend that produced the playful pop tune...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ni&ntilde;a Ni&ntilde;o helps Noel Comia Jr. grow as an actor
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Niña Niño helps Noel Comia Jr. grow as an actor


                              

                                                                  By Bot  Glorioso |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Noel Comia Jr. is very thankful for having been tapped to portray a lead role in Niña Niño, the TV5 inspirational...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Maine Mendoza credits fame to technology
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Maine Mendoza credits fame to technology


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Kapuso actress Maine Mendoza credited her fame to the technology saying it is important to pursue and share your passions...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Anne Curtis urges Congress to pass law increasing age of statutory rape
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Anne Curtis urges Congress to pass law increasing age of statutory rape


                              

                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Kapamilya actress Anne Curtis called the Congress to raise the age of consent from 12 years old to 16 years old. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Pay it forward': Mylene Dizon on playing mother roles, mentoring
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Pay it forward': Mylene Dizon on playing mother roles, mentoring


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
From one of the most followed love teams with Bojo Molina in the 90s teenage show "Gimik" to today's most feared mother figure...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with