Alfred Vargas earns a master's degree in public administration

MANILA, Philippines — Actor-politician Alfred Vargas graduated with a master’s degree in public administration at the University of the Philippines.

On Instagram, the Quezon City 5th district representative said he fulfilled his promise to his late mother as he thanked her for being his inspiration.

“I am happy and proud to have graduated from UP-NCPAG with a Master of Public Administration degree. Mommy, natupad ko ang pangako ko sa inyo. I wish you lived to see this promise fulfilled. Maraming salamat sa inspirasyon, sa guidance at sa disiplina. Higit sa lahat, thank you for teaching me to dream, work hard for my dreams, and help others reach their dreams as well,” Alfred said.

“Nakaka-senti ang pagtatapos at hindi nabawasan ang excitement kahit virtual ang graduation rites. Excited akong magbihis at isuot ang sablay. Di matanggal ang aking malaking ngiti kahit ang kaharap ko ay laptop at hindi ko katabi ang aking mga kaklase. And in the midst of all the emotions, I can't help but reflect on the significance of the moment,” he added.

Alfred said that earning a master’s degree in this time of pandemic is not easy at all.

“Mahalaga ang edukasyon pero ang saysay nito ay nasa paggamit ng mga natutunan para sa ikabubuti ng kapwa. Earning a degree in these challenging times is a valuable personal journey. Ang hirap. Minsan pakiramdam ko pasakit na sa dami ng aking ibang tungkulin labas sa pagiging estudyante. But we know that nothing good comes easy,” he said.

“Almost 20 years after graduating from college, 12 years into my calling as a public servant, I feel a renewed sense of commitment to the philosophy my other Alma Mater, Ateneo (AB MEco ‘02), has instilled in me. Being ‘a man for others’ is a mission I embrace with greater resolve. I want to continue to strive, with fervor, being a man for my family, my community, and my country, and God,” he added.

The actor-politician thanked all the people who helped him achieved his dream.

“Sa pagdaan ng panahon, masarap isipin ang mga achievement natin sa buhay. Pero mas mahalagang matugunan natin ang tunay na hamon at dahilan kung bakit tayo may buhay,” he said.

“Thank you sa lahat ng nakasama ko sa aking latest journey to graduation. Amore, @yasmine_vargas2307 thank you for all the understanding and sacrifices. Salamat UP NCPAG. Salamat sa lahat ng classmates ko, mga propesor, mga non-teaching staff ng college. That was a fun and wild and gratifying adventure,” he added.

“To my fellow batchmates, class of 2021, we made it!!! Congratulations! Ngayon, paiigtingin pa natin ang pagtugon sa hamon ng buhay at tawag ng serbisyo.”