Maine Mendoza credits fame to technology

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actress Maine Mendoza credited her fame to the technology, saying it is important to pursue and share your passions online.

Known as the Dubsmash Queen six years ago, Maine said she realized that people need to put themselves out there because it’s the easiest way to be found.

“My story attests to the importance of pursuing and sharing your passions online. I realized that you really need to put yourself out there because it’s the easiest way to be found by people who share your passion, appreciate what you can offer, or can lead you to an opportunity or path you’ve been searching for,” Maine said.

Since her Dubsmash journey, Maine became one of the top celebrities in the business being a host, singer, author, entrepreneur, among other things.

Earlier this week, Maine was tapped being the face of GigaPay, an innovative collaboration between Smart and PayMaya for seamless payments on the GigaLife App.

GigaPay with PayMaya makes it so much simpler and easier for subscribers of Smart Prepaid, Smart Postpaid, Smart Bro, Prepaid Home WiFi and TNT to buy load and subscribe to promos, so they can stay connected online anytime and anywhere.

“We’ve all run out of data while doing something important, and we know it’s such a big hassle. GigaPay addresses that so nothing gets in the way of your passions,” Maine said.

“There are more platforms today than when I started six years ago, which means there are more ways to discover what you’re good at, try different hobbies, and improve your craft online. You just need to be connected all the time – and you can now rely on the GigaLife App for that,” she added.

To stay connected online using GigaPay with PayMaya, subscribers must first download or update the GigaLife App on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.

Upon logging in to the app, simply tap the GigaPay icon to link your existing PayMaya account as your payment source. If you still don’t have a PayMaya account, you may easily create a new one and just link to GigaPay without having to leave the GigaLife App.

