The next big star to watch out for? Charlie Dizon reacts
Actress Charlie Dizon
Charlie Dizon via Instagram

                     

                        

                           
The next big star to watch out for? Charlie Dizon reacts

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Kathleen A. Llemit (Philstar.com) - July 24, 2021 - 11:00am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — From "Fan Girl" to "My Sunset Girl", Charlie Dizon is among the busiest stars of ABS-CBN amid a pandemic.



Does she see herself as one of the network's next big stars to watch out for?



The star of the upcoming iWant series "My Sunset Girl" said the standard answer of being nervous and pressured but also gave a glimpse of what really keeps her on her toes regarding her rise to fame.



"Ang tagal ko din itong inantay and ngayon talaga iniisip ko palagi na galingan sa lahat ng projects kasi nakakatakot kung kelan ulit mawawala. So, yun po yung lagi kong iniisip," Charlie revealed at last Tuesday's virtual presscon for her titular role in the iWant series.



The show premieres on July 14. New episodes air Wednesdays on iWant.



It was a long way for Charlie whose popularity now took a relatively long time to come true.












Unlike her Star Magic 2018 batchmates Tony Labrusca and Donny Pangilinan, Charlie had to wait and rely on herself. She did not go into the usual route of love teams unlike Donny but she took risks like Tony.



Charlie debuted on the small screen as the love triangle to the lead stars and real-life couple Liza Soberano and Enrique Gil in "Bagani" in 2018.



She did TV guestings and some bit parts in TV and movies but 2020 was the turning point when she starred in two successful movies -- the prequel "Four Sisters Before The Wedding" and the Metro Manila Film Festival 2020 Best Picture "Fan Girl".



It was her acting as a rebellious and obsessive fan girl in the latter movie that earned her a Best Actress award.



Given the long wait, which was partly due to her mother's insistence that she finish her studies, Charlie is now seen by showbiz pundits as the next big thing at 25.



Her "My Sunset Girl" director Andoy Ranay and co-star Mylene Dizon noted how Charlie stands out among her contemporaries.

 

Andoy commended Charlie for being collaborative with him and her co-stars, going out of the way to discuss her role.



"Masipag siya. Hindi siya pabaya. Hindi siya yung, 'Sige, direk. Ano yung gusto mong gawin ko?' Magdi-discuss, magtatanong. Tutok siya doon sa script, material mismo. Inaaral niya talaga kaya I don't see any reason why she's not going to be the next big star," Ranay said.



Mylene, meanwhile, surmised that perhaps it was because of Charlie's long wait that reminded the young actress to practice due diligence as an actor.  



"Iba si Charlie maybe because she came into the industry na mas mature than them. She already had a mind of her own. She already knew what she wanted to do and she knew that she's responsible for her job. Hindi niya iaasa kay Andoy o kaninuman kasi nga maonda (slang for old) na siya nung pumasok siya sa showbiz. Hindi ito bagay na it's just going to land on her lap," Mylene observed.



Mylene plays Charlie's overprotective mother in the series. As Melissa, she is protective of her daughter Ciara (Charlie) who is diagnosed with the rare condition called xeroderma pigmentosum.



According to the United States National Institute of Health, the disease is a congenital and genetic condition that "causes the skin and eyes to be extra sensitive to exposure to ultraviolet radiation from the sun and other sources."



Thus, the title of the series because Ciara only goes out of the house when the sun sets. The starting point of the story happens when Ciara meets Lucas (Jameson Blake) through social media. Her new friendship and a budding romance give the story its conflict given her rare condition as well as a secret that Lucas hides from his new friend.



Apart from "My Sunset Girl," Charlie will also star in the TV series titled "Viral" set to premiere this year.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

