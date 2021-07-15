Johnny Manahan advises Kapamilyas wanting to join him in GMA-7 to stay with ABS-CBN

MANILA, Philippines — GMA Artist Center consultant Johnny “Mr. M” Manahan revealed that there are Kapamilya stars who wanted to join him in the Kapuso network.

In a press conference last Tuesday, Mr. M said he advised the Kapamilya stars to stay with their network.

"Meron naman. Sabi ko, 'Diyan na lang muna kayo.' Kasi, okay naman 'yung lakad nila roon. I was able to get a very nice contract for them doon,” he said.

"So, just wait until the contracts are finished and then you can make up your mind kung saan kayo talaga mananatili," he added.

Mr. M also said that he wanted to prioritize the homegrown talents of GMA Artist Center.

"Maganda kasi iyan, e. Uunahin muna 'yung homegrown talents rather than 'yung tumatalon ng bakod, 'yung umaakyat ng bakod,” Mr. M said.

"So, that’s one of the main goals for Artist Center, is to prioritize homegrown talents," he added.

Before transferring to GMA-7, Mr. M began his career directing a television show in 1971. Since then he directed iconic shows such as "Palibhasa Lalake," "Tonight with Dick and Carmi" and "Abangan Ang Susunod Na Kabanata" in ABS-CBN.

In 1992, Mr. M, together with Freddie Garcia, formed ABS-CBN's stable for exclusive artists, the Talent Center, which later on became Star Magic, the archrival of GMA Artist Center.

