Johnny Manahan now officially a Kapuso

MANILA, Philippines — Former Star Magic head Johnny Manahan is now officially a Kapuso.

In GMA Network's Instagram account, the Kapuso network welcomed Mr. M as he signed a contract with GMA Artist Center.

“It's official! Meet our newest Kapuso, Mr. Johnny Manahan,” the network wrote in the caption.

According to GMA News, Mr. M will bring his decades of experience to GMA Artist Center as a consultant.

Present in the virtual contract signing were MA Network Chairman and CEO Atty. Felipe L. Gozon, President and COO Gilberto Duavit Jr., and Executive Vice President and CFO Felipe S. Yalong.

Mr. M began his career directing television show in 1971. Since then he directed iconic shows such as "Palibhasa Lalake," "Tonight with Dick and Carmi" and "Abangan Ang Susunod Na Kabanata" in ABS-CBN.

In 1992, Mr. M, together with Freddie Garcia formed the idea of creating a stable of new starts exclusively for the network that gave birth to Talent Center, the former name of Star Magic.