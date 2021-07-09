




































































 




   

   









Catriona Gray joins Asian reality show 'SupermodelMe' as judge
Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray will be one of the judges of 'SupermodelMe'
Catriona Gray via Instagram

                     

                        

                           
Catriona Gray joins Asian reality show 'SupermodelMe' as judge

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - July 9, 2021 - 1:54pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray will be joining the latest season of the Asia-wide reality show "SupermodelMe" as one of the judges. 



In her Instagram account, Catriona posted the teaser video of the reality show. 



"It's time for a revolution," Catriona wrote in the caption. 



Catriona will be joined by American photographer Yu Tsai, TV host Hanli Hoefer and Singaporean actress Ase Wang as judges in the competition. 



 










 



"SupermodelMe," hosted by supermodel Cindy Bishop, features 12 aspiring models from the Philippines, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam.



Filipino model Monika Sta. Maria is also a part of the show as one of the task masters. 



The show will premiere on AXN Asia on October 11. 



Catriona also recently made a surprise appearance in Binibining Pilipinas candidates' Q&A mentorship session with Boy Abunda, giving encouraging speech to the candidates. 



Catriona is set to host the Binibining Pilipinas Grand Coronation Night on July 11 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum with Nicole Cordoves. 



The Binibining Pilipinas 2021 Grand Coronation Night will be aired live at 9:30 p.m. on A2Z Channel, Kapamilya Channel and Metro Channel. It will also be simultaneously livestreamed on iWantTFC and the official Binibining Pilipinas YouTube page.



RELATED: Catriona Gray, Nicole Cordoves to host Binibining Pilipinas 2021

 


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

