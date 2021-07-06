




































































 




   

   









SB19, Sanya Lopez, Andrea Brillantes named Top Celebrity at TikTok PH Awards 2021
SB19 at the 2021 TikTok Awards PH
SB19, Sanya Lopez, Andrea Brillantes named Top Celebrity at TikTok PH Awards 2021

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Kathleen A. Llemit (Philstar.com) - July 6, 2021 - 1:10pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — TikTok Philippines' Twitter posted the announcement of P-pop group SB19's Top Celebrity award at its inaugural show last July 4.



"Well-deserved. SB19 bagged the Top Celebrity award tonight," read TikTok Philippines' post.



SB19 went home with the citation with its co-winners actresses Sanya Lopez and Andrea Brillantes. The P-pop group also performed two of their most recently released hits, "What?" and "MAPA."



The Top Celebrity award was among the six awards handed out during the virtual ceremony.



The dancing sibling duo of Ranz and Niana Guerrero won the Top Creator award.



The Rising Star Award went to Krizzle Luna, Father Fiel Pareja and Vanessa Kate.



Top Talent Award was given to Yanyan de Jesus, Marvin Fojas and Zendee, while the Top Creative Award was handed out to Boss Edlyn, Dr. Kilimanguru and Stephen Benihagan.



The Popular Creator Award was given to John Lloyd Castillo, Lennie Enverga and Jookstago.



TikTok, a leading destination for short-form video content, presented its first-ever TikTok Awards show in the Philippines in partnership with Globe and TM. The star-studded event, which streamed live on TikTok Philippines' official TikTok account on July 4, was hosted by international sensation Billy Crawford and voice talent Inka Magnaye.



The show opened with a musical number that combined singing, dancing and viral dance trends. During this opening number, viewers got to see Donnalyn Bartolome and Zendee belt out some of today's top hits. Then came the dance segment featuring Sofia Pablo, Ella Cruz, DJ Loonyo, EA Guzman and Mark Herras. Along with this was a throwback to some of the viral dance trends seen on TikTok over the past few months, performed by Yumi Garcia and Mannex Manhattan. 


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

