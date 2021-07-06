'Please broaden your mind': Sharon Cuneta on 'shocking' 'Revirginized' trailer, movie

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Sharon Cuneta vowed that her role in the upcoming movie “Revirginized” was different from all movies she ever made.

In her Instagram account, Sharon posted a disclaimer that her role in the movie is only a role and far from reality.

“Hi, everyone! I just KNOW that my role of Carmela in this movie, and THIS TRAILER, and THE MOVIE as a whole, WILL SHOCK YOU. Please remember that it is just a movie, just another role that is VERY, VERY DIFFERENT from ALL THE OTHER ROLES you have seen me play,” Sharon said.

“And this movie is the opposite of ALL the movies you have ever seen me in! Please broaden your mind, enjoy it, and I sincerely hope you watch it on Vivamax starting August 6,” she added.

The “Megastar” asked her fans that she have the right to take on new roles after being in the industry for 43 years.

“It’s gonna be a rollercoaster of a ride, because maninibago po kayong lahat sa akin dito. YOU HAVE NEVER SEEN OR HEARD DIALOGUE FROM ME LIKE YOU WILL IN THIS MOVIE. Please just have fun with it and do not forget that I have earned the right to try out new roles and take on new challenges after 43 years as a singer-actress,” she said.

She thanked her fans for always supporting her, saying she’s still the same woman but wanted to explore new roles and be different.

“Thank you so much. I love you all and am proud of this movie. Don’t worry - I am still the same ‘Sharon’ who will still be doing the kind of movies you have loved seeing me in! It’s just that once in a while, please allow me to be different - at least on the screen. I am, after all, an actor,” she said.

“And doing all kinds of roles is part of my job! Thanks so much! And PREPARE YOURSELVES, PLEASE! Upo lang po at kapit sa upuan! Kung ako nga nashock - pero inenjoy ko naman po - sa pinagsasabi at pinaggagawa ko sa movie na ito, kayo pa kaya?! Love you all! God bless us all, always,” she added.

RELATED: Sharon Cuneta shares what makes LA life 'sobrang special'