




































































 




   

   









   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
'Please broaden your mind': Sharon Cuneta on 'shocking' 'Revirginized' trailer, movie
Scenes from "Revirginized" starring Sharon Cuneta, Marco Gumabao
Sharon Cuneta via Instagram

                     

                        

                           
'Please broaden your mind': Sharon Cuneta on 'shocking' 'Revirginized' trailer, movie

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - July 6, 2021 - 12:20pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Sharon Cuneta vowed that her role in the upcoming movie “Revirginized” was different from all movies she ever made. 



In her Instagram account, Sharon posted a disclaimer that her role in the movie is only a role and far from reality. 



“Hi, everyone! I just KNOW that my role of Carmela in this movie, and THIS TRAILER, and THE MOVIE as a whole, WILL SHOCK YOU. Please remember that it is just a movie, just another role that is VERY, VERY DIFFERENT from ALL THE OTHER ROLES you have seen me play,” Sharon said.  



“And this movie is the opposite of ALL the movies you have ever seen me in! Please broaden your mind, enjoy it, and I sincerely hope you watch it on Vivamax starting August 6,” she added.  



 










 



The “Megastar” asked her fans that she have the right to take on new roles after being in the industry for 43 years. 



“It’s gonna be a rollercoaster of a ride, because maninibago po kayong lahat sa akin dito. YOU HAVE NEVER SEEN OR HEARD DIALOGUE FROM ME LIKE YOU WILL IN THIS MOVIE. Please just have fun with it and do not forget that I have earned the right to try out new roles and take on new challenges after 43 years as a singer-actress,” she said.  



She thanked her fans for always supporting her, saying she’s still the same woman but wanted to explore new roles and be different. 



“Thank you so much. I love you all and am proud of this movie. Don’t worry - I am still the same ‘Sharon’ who will still be doing the kind of movies you have loved seeing me in! It’s just that once in a while, please allow me to be different - at least on the screen. I am, after all, an actor,” she said.  



“And doing all kinds of roles is part of my job! Thanks so much! And PREPARE YOURSELVES, PLEASE! Upo lang po at kapit sa upuan! Kung ako nga nashock - pero inenjoy ko naman po - sa pinagsasabi at pinaggagawa ko sa movie na ito, kayo pa kaya?! Love you all! God bless us all, always,” she added. 



RELATEDSharon Cuneta shares what makes LA life 'sobrang special'


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      MS. SHARON CUNETA-PANGILINAN
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Samantha Bernardo breaks silence over controversial Miss Grand International final Q&A answer                                 
play

                                 
                              


                                                            

                                  Exclusive                              

                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Samantha Bernardo breaks silence over controversial Miss Grand International final Q&A answer


                              

                                                                  By Earl D.C. Bracamonte |
                                 22 hours ago                              


                                                            
During her "Slam Book" interview, Miss Grand International 2020 first runner-up Samantha Bernardo told Philstar.com that...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Jericho Rosales reveals US project, shares lockdown life in surfing paradise
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Jericho Rosales reveals US project, shares lockdown life in surfing paradise


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Jericho Rosales revealed that he's set to leave for the United States to shoot for a project with a Filipino-American director....

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Georgina Wilson's sister Jess Wilson almost died after Palawan wedding
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Georgina Wilson's sister Jess Wilson almost died after Palawan wedding


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 4 days ago                              


                                                            
Model Jess Wilson revealed that she had a near-death experience after her wedding in Palawan. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Julia Montes finally admits she's in love
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Julia Montes finally admits she's in love


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 3 days ago                              


                                                            
Kapamilya actress Julia Montes finally admitted that she’s in love right now but refused to name her boyfriend for their...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Tina Monzon-Palma returns to ANC
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Tina Monzon-Palma returns to ANC


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Seasoned newscaster Tina Monzon-Palma showed the hallmarks of journalism with her return to ANC last June 26.

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Space Jam gets a sequel
                              


                              

                                                                  By Baby A. Gil |
                                 July 6, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
If I were to produce a soundtrack for the sequel to the much-loved Space Jam film, the first artist I would want in the line-up would be R. Kelly. After all he came up with the song, I Believe I Can Fly, which is...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Alden thirsts for newness and diversity
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Alden thirsts for newness and diversity


                              

                                                                  By Jerry Donato |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Alden Richards challenges himself by taking on a bida-kontrabida character in The World Between Us. His Louie Asuncion, an...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Why Direk Cathy thinks Miss You Like Crazy deserves one more chance
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Why Direk Cathy thinks Miss You Like Crazy deserves one more chance


                              

                                                                  By Kane Errol Choa |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Box-office director Cathy Garcia Molina believes the hit movie Miss You Like Crazy deserves one more chance to be shown and...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 My favorite noodle dishes ever
                              


                              

                                                                  By Pat-P Daza |
                                 July 5, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
There is a Chinese custom that recommends that one eat noodles on his or her birthday to ensure a long life.

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 I&ntilde;igo Pascual finally finds his sound
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Iñigo Pascual finally finds his sound


                              

                                                                  By Nathalie Tomada |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
‘With Options, I felt I was able to find my sound. I feel like while we were making the album, dun ko nahanap yung sound...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with