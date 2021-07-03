Yassi Pressman meets Damian Lillard, thanks him for donation to fire-hit PGH

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Yassi Pressman finally met NBA superstar Damian Lillard to personally thank him for his donation to Philippine General Hospital.

In her Instagram account, Yassi posted a photo of her with the Blazers star point guard.

“It's about DAM(E) TIME we see each other in person,” Yassi wrote.

Yassi thanked Damian for spending time for her today and helping PGH when it caught fire recently.

“But seriously tho, i wanna say thank you to this big guy for spending time today, for helping me out during my reachout in the PH when the Philippine General Hospital caught fire, & just for being the kind-hearted person that he is,” she said.

“You are truly a gem. So down to earth. My most favorite player. Can't wait to see you again soon,” she added.

Yassi revealed last May that Damian was one of the people who donated in her advocacy to help PGH after it caught fire.

She thanked the NBA superstar for sending a generous amount although he’s not in the Philiipines.

“Also, huuuuge thanks to big brother @DamianLillard for sending over such a generous amount, kahit na wala siya sa Pilipinas, just to be able help,” she said back then.