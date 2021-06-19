




































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Celebrity dads share Father's Day message
Comedians Herbert Bautista and Janno Gibbs.
Pang-masa/File photo, Instagram/jannolategibbs

                     

                        

                           
Celebrity dads share Father's Day message

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Kathleen A. Llemit (Philstar.com) - June 19, 2021 - 6:12pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Janno Gibbs and Herbert Bautista have managed to have interesting showbiz careers.



While many of their contemporaries have been happy to be on the sidelines, they're back to picking up prime roles on TV and movies. They're also back as the same OG (original) squad of the hit action-comedy-fantasy 1987 movie "Puto" premiering Saturday on TV5.



Janno and Herbert share their latest projects and some fond tips and hopes for their children especially during this Father's Day weekend.



Herbert reveals dream projects for sons



The former mayor of Quezon City is happy to reprise his role in his very first lead starrer "Puto". After his success as part of his "Bagets" fame, Herbert considers "Puto" as a special project.



In "Puto", he plays Ivanhoe de la Cruz who is a timid teenager that sells puto (rice delicacy) who gets bullied but gains superpowers with the help of duwendes.



Now that it gets a sequel via a TV5 series, he said he's thankful for all the breaks he continues to get amid an absence from acting for a longtime. He also hopes for good breaks for his children, Harvey Bautista and Race Matias.



He is looking forward to the project Race is doing with Viva, hopefully by next month. His son with Eloisa Matias had signed with the talent agency and was initially introduced in Nadine Lustre's 2019 starrer "Indak".



When asked why his younger son, Harvey, was not included in the "Puto" sequel, he said Harvey's limited in doing projects because he has yet to turn 18.



But if ever there is a past project of his that Harvey can remake, Herbert said Harvey would be a nice fit as one of the seven main leads of another 80s action-fantasy movie "Ninja Kids".



While he hopes that Viva would consider doing that for TV, he's excited to be reunited with Janno as well as Bing Loyzaga and Gelli de Belen in "Puto", where they will reprise their roles from the movie but will be the mature and adult versions of themselves who have to deal with parenting issues.



Another reinvention for Janno



Herbert said to watch out for Janno in their sequel series.



"Si Janno, basta abangan. Isang magandang character na magkakaroon ng isang matinding spin," Herbert teased.



Janno reprises his role as Juanito, Puto's best friend.



Apart from "Puto", Janno is also busy with a film that will be another reinvention for him.



He will be an interesting addition to the coupling of Maui Taylor and Rose Van Ginkel in "69+1", the latest movie by "Jowable" and "Ang Babaeng Walang Pakiramdam" director Daryl Yap.



Daryl shared that the movie aims to tackle the controversial relationship set-up, throuple, or three people in a relationship.



"Gusto ko ma reinvent si Janno pero hindi mawawala yung kanyang trade secrets or what the people love about him," Daryl said during the movie's recent storycon.

 

Janno revealed that he was not the first choice to play the male role "Apolinario" or "Apol" in the relationship between two successful women, Ivy (Maui) and Patricia (Rose).



He might not have been the first choice, but he's game to do it since he has been raring to work with Daryl who he said is Viva's hottest director today.



"I'm excited for it kung ano ang gagawin ni direk for me. Personally, I think I've reinvented myself a thousand times. I mean I came from a love team, naging comedian ako, naging host ako, nag-action ako sa 'Pedro Penduko'. I've done a little drama. Excited for this new reinvention that direk is going to create for me," he said.



Janno followed the path of Filipino stars who started their careers in their early years. He was into the love team scene, notably with Manilyn Reynes in the 80s. In the 90s, he concentrated in doing TV sitcoms like "Ober Da Bakod" and action-comedies like the popular fantasy-action-comedy adventure movie franchise "Pedro Penduko".



He starred in "Sanggano, Sanggago't, Sanggwapo" and "Pakboys Takusa" in 2019 and 2020, respectively.



His latest movie "69+1" will start production soon.  



Since it's Father's Day on Sunday, Janno, ever the punchline comedian, had these words to say to his daughters, Chi and Gabs.



"Hi, Chi and Gabs! Please don't watch this movie," he quipped.



Chi and Gabs are his daughters with "Puto" co-star Bing.



Janno said he and his family usually celebrate Father's Day just at home.



In the coming days, he'll be busy with his titillating "reinvention".


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      JANNO GIBBS
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Bulakenya being pushed to become first Black Filipina Miss Universe
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Bulakenya being pushed to become first Black Filipina Miss Universe


                              

                                                                  By Jade Yamanaka Gime |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Chelsea Anne Manalo became the talk of the town after a Facebook page posted a rumored list of Miss Universe Philippines 2021...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Bb. Pilipinas swimsuit preliminary top 12 picks
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Bb. Pilipinas swimsuit preliminary top 12 picks


                              

                                                                  By Earl D.C. Bracamonte |
                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
After last week's fabulous national costume virtual presentation, the thirty four official Binibining Pilipinas candidates...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 John Lloyd Cruz officially a Kapuso?
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
John Lloyd Cruz officially a Kapuso?


                              

                                                                  By Nathalie Tomada |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Is John Lloyd Cruz officially a Kapuso?

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 KathNiel parades Acer&rsquo;s Learn From Home program, offers biggest discounts off laptop and more
                              


                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                                                         


                           

                              
                              
KathNiel parades Acer’s Learn From Home program, offers biggest discounts off laptop and more


                              

                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
The country’s leading duo, Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla, is inviting shoppers to avail of Acer's Learn from Home...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Catriona Gray gives tips for lookalike Olivia Rodrigo if she joins Miss Universe
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Catriona Gray gives tips for lookalike Olivia Rodrigo if she joins Miss Universe


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray shared tips for lookalike Olivia Rodrigo is the international singer wanted to join Miss...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 A battle for truthand power in HBO&rsquo;s Trinity of Shadows
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
A battle for truthand power in HBO’s Trinity of Shadows


                              

                                                                  By Jerry Donato |
                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
Truth can be told. But a person’s perspective and position of power shape it.

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 The dispersal of stars in the local showbiz scene
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
The dispersal of stars in the local showbiz scene


                              

                                                                  By MJ Marflori |
                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
If you were already a showbiz fan back in the 2000s, it would surely be bewildering for you to watch John Lloyd Cruz in GMA...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 The &lsquo;unbeatable&rsquo; father-daughter team of Arnell & Pie
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
The ‘unbeatable’ father-daughter team of Arnell & Pie


                              

                                                                  By Leah Salteriio |
                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
Through the years, Arnell,Ignacio and his daughter Pie have been through a lot. ‘We became an unbeatable team. We are...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Udine Far East Film Festival honors Eddie Garcia
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Udine Far East Film Festival honors Eddie Garcia


                              

                                                                  By Celso de Guzman Caparas |
                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
The 23rd Udine Far East Film Festival in Italy is paying homage to the late multi-awarded film actor, director Eddie Garcia...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Korina Sanchez gives candid answers in 'Slam Book' episode                                 
play

                                 
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Korina Sanchez gives candid answers in 'Slam Book' episode


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Top-rating lifestyle magazine TV show “Rated Korina” kicks off its second season starting June 19 via multiple...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with