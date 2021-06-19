Celebrity dads share Father's Day message

MANILA, Philippines — Janno Gibbs and Herbert Bautista have managed to have interesting showbiz careers.

While many of their contemporaries have been happy to be on the sidelines, they're back to picking up prime roles on TV and movies. They're also back as the same OG (original) squad of the hit action-comedy-fantasy 1987 movie "Puto" premiering Saturday on TV5.

Janno and Herbert share their latest projects and some fond tips and hopes for their children especially during this Father's Day weekend.

Herbert reveals dream projects for sons

The former mayor of Quezon City is happy to reprise his role in his very first lead starrer "Puto". After his success as part of his "Bagets" fame, Herbert considers "Puto" as a special project.

In "Puto", he plays Ivanhoe de la Cruz who is a timid teenager that sells puto (rice delicacy) who gets bullied but gains superpowers with the help of duwendes.

Now that it gets a sequel via a TV5 series, he said he's thankful for all the breaks he continues to get amid an absence from acting for a longtime. He also hopes for good breaks for his children, Harvey Bautista and Race Matias.

He is looking forward to the project Race is doing with Viva, hopefully by next month. His son with Eloisa Matias had signed with the talent agency and was initially introduced in Nadine Lustre's 2019 starrer "Indak".

When asked why his younger son, Harvey, was not included in the "Puto" sequel, he said Harvey's limited in doing projects because he has yet to turn 18.

But if ever there is a past project of his that Harvey can remake, Herbert said Harvey would be a nice fit as one of the seven main leads of another 80s action-fantasy movie "Ninja Kids".

While he hopes that Viva would consider doing that for TV, he's excited to be reunited with Janno as well as Bing Loyzaga and Gelli de Belen in "Puto", where they will reprise their roles from the movie but will be the mature and adult versions of themselves who have to deal with parenting issues.

Another reinvention for Janno

Herbert said to watch out for Janno in their sequel series.

"Si Janno, basta abangan. Isang magandang character na magkakaroon ng isang matinding spin," Herbert teased.

Janno reprises his role as Juanito, Puto's best friend.

Apart from "Puto", Janno is also busy with a film that will be another reinvention for him.

He will be an interesting addition to the coupling of Maui Taylor and Rose Van Ginkel in "69+1", the latest movie by "Jowable" and "Ang Babaeng Walang Pakiramdam" director Daryl Yap.

Daryl shared that the movie aims to tackle the controversial relationship set-up, throuple, or three people in a relationship.

"Gusto ko ma reinvent si Janno pero hindi mawawala yung kanyang trade secrets or what the people love about him," Daryl said during the movie's recent storycon.



Janno revealed that he was not the first choice to play the male role "Apolinario" or "Apol" in the relationship between two successful women, Ivy (Maui) and Patricia (Rose).

He might not have been the first choice, but he's game to do it since he has been raring to work with Daryl who he said is Viva's hottest director today.

"I'm excited for it kung ano ang gagawin ni direk for me. Personally, I think I've reinvented myself a thousand times. I mean I came from a love team, naging comedian ako, naging host ako, nag-action ako sa 'Pedro Penduko'. I've done a little drama. Excited for this new reinvention that direk is going to create for me," he said.

Janno followed the path of Filipino stars who started their careers in their early years. He was into the love team scene, notably with Manilyn Reynes in the 80s. In the 90s, he concentrated in doing TV sitcoms like "Ober Da Bakod" and action-comedies like the popular fantasy-action-comedy adventure movie franchise "Pedro Penduko".

He starred in "Sanggano, Sanggago't, Sanggwapo" and "Pakboys Takusa" in 2019 and 2020, respectively.

His latest movie "69+1" will start production soon.

Since it's Father's Day on Sunday, Janno, ever the punchline comedian, had these words to say to his daughters, Chi and Gabs.

"Hi, Chi and Gabs! Please don't watch this movie," he quipped.

Chi and Gabs are his daughters with "Puto" co-star Bing.

Janno said he and his family usually celebrate Father's Day just at home.

In the coming days, he'll be busy with his titillating "reinvention".