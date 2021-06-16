




































































 




   







   















Glaiza de Castro's 'Encantadia' voice makes waves as 'Trese' dub
Glaiza de Castro (left); 'Trese'
Glaiza de Castro's 'Encantadia' voice makes waves as 'Trese' dub

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Kathleen A. Llemit (Philstar.com) - June 16, 2021 - 8:06pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Amid clamor, a fan took time to make an edit of Glaiza de Castro voicing Alexandra Trese and it left the Internet "shookt"!



Another fan used Rico Blanco's "Yugto" as the opening song and they also found it quite good.



Facebook user Kuina Hikari posted her edited clip of a scene in "Trese" where the badass heroine fought the "aswangs." She edited it with "Trese" being voiced by Glaiza using the actress' scenes in her 2016 hit fantasy show "Encantadia."



"Glaiza De Castro as Alexandra Trese. Pati sigaw boses niya gamit ko," began her post.



 






 



Hikari's profile said she's an unknown artist/cosplayer.



The post continued, "Edit keme: Glaiza has always been the fan favorite for years! Ang 'Trese' ginawa para po sa mga nagbabasa nun, hindi para sa fans ni Liza kaya wag ninyo iinvalidate ang feelings ng Trese fans! Di po kami bitter, flat and monotonous ang kinalabasan kasi. Nasapawan din siya ng mga kasama niyang VAs. Parehas din silang magaling na actor!"



Her post has 8,900 likes as of press time.



"Trese" is a six-episode anime series currently streaming on Netflix. Adapted from the graphic novel written by Budjette Tan and illustrated by KaJO Baldisimo, it was created for the screen by Jay Oliva.



Liza Soberano voices the Filipino version while Shay Mitchell did the English version.  



Another netizen took time to edit the opening credits of "Trese" with Rico Blanco's "Yugto" as the opening song.



The anime's original opening track is said to be an Ifugao song.



 






"Sinimulan kong panoorin ang 'Trese' na nasa Netflix ngayon. Sobrang proud ako dahil ang setting ng kwento ay sa Manila, Philippines," wrote YouTube creator Tito Ken TV.



"Hindi lang ako mapakali sa opening theme dahil naiimagine ko yung kantang 'Yugto' ni Rico Blanco. Sinubukan kong i-edit. Mangiyak-ngiyak ako nung nung una kong mapanood ang resulta. Sana magustohan ninyo," he wrote.



The video was uploaded on June 15. It has 22,000 likes as of press time.



Singer Bullet Dumas' comment is pinned on the comments section. "Ikaw lang nakaisip nito. Husay ng utak mo! Kinilabutan ako dito," wrote Dumas.



                                                      LIZA SOBERANO
                                                      NETFLIX
