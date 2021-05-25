What Ogie Diaz knows about Piolo Pascual, Judy Ann Santos past

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya host and talent manager Ogie Diaz claimed that former on-screen partners Judy Ann Santos and Piolo Pascual had a thing in the past.

In his latest video blog on his YouTube channel “Ogie Diaz Showbiz Update,” Ogie said that Judy Ann and Piolo played sweet music together but it was cut short.

“May nakaraan sila, 'di ba?” Ogie said, while talking about the supposed reunion project of the two.

“Ha? Meron ba? Ikaw 33 years in the business eh,” his co-host Mama Loi replied.

“Ang alam ko, 'yung tipong naudlot, or naging sila, or papunta na du'n bago maging sila, naudlot lang. Tapos nagkaroon ng hidwaan sa pagitan nila, si Judy Ann at si Piolo,” Ogie revealed.

Ogie then said that there are gossips back then that Judy Ann’s husband Ryan Agoncillo was jealous of Piolo.

“Ang alam ko kasi dati, may konting…” Ogie said then Loi interrupted with, “May selos si Ryan Agoncillo kay Piolo Pascual dati?”

“'Yun ang mga lumalabas noong araw. Tsaka medyo alam ko mahigpit. Medyo istrikto si Ryan. 'Pag family, family, ganyan. Focus sa family. 'Di naman natin masisisi si Ryan kung ganu'n siya,” Ogie replied.

Ogie said that he hopes that Judy Ann and Piolo will still have a reunion project together.

“Basta ipagdasal na lang natin na minsan naman eh pagbigyan tayo na Piolo, Judy Ann, balik-tambalan sa teleserye o sa pelikula, 'di ba?” he said.

