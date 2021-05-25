Janno moves on from Happy Time issue, records new single

MANILA, Philippines — Janno Gibbs tried to patch up differences with Kitkat Favia, following a feud last February on Net25’s noontime variety show, Happy Time. The reconciliation did not happen as the comedienne refused, according to Janno, who is busy promoting his brand-new single, Pangmalakasan.

He said he had hoped to work with Kitkat again but to no avail. “Forgotten na ‘yon (feud), let’s work together again,” said Janno during the online media conference recently hosted by Viva Records. “The sad thing is, binigyan kami ng chance ng Net25 na makabalik sa show, ang condition lang, magbati kami nang kusa. Idinaan ko sa manager niya for two weeks. Kinausap ko, ayaw na niya, kaya ‘di na kami nakabalik sa show. Mahal ko pa naman ang show at kasama ko si Anjo Yllana. Personally, wala na sa akin ‘yun, ‘di ako nagtatanim ng sama ng loob.”

The 51-year-old artist initiated the topic about the controversial exchange of words between Kitkat and Janno on social media after their reported studio squabble that took place while taping for the noontime show last Feb. 18. Kitkat accused Janno of cursing and yelling at her, which prompted the latter to issue a statement saying his behavior was “provoked.” Both were relieved from the show after the incident.

Meanwhile, after a long hiatus from the music industry, Janno bounces back with a funky track titled Pangmalakasan, his first single with Viva Records after more than 15 years. “For a change, ngayon kasi puro hugot songs or if not rap, mga hip-hop, so para fresh naman balik tayo sa funky.”

Janno himself wrote and produced the upbeat Pangmalakasan with Civ Fontanilla. “This was my own feeling, my own mind,” he shared. “It started with the word pangmalakasan kasi sikat sa mga bata, madalas gamitin. Nag-isip ako ng tunog at vibe na bagay sa word na ‘yun.

“I am hoping na makuha yung pakiramdam nung ‘Pinakamagandang Lalaki’ na kanta ko noon. Mayabang in a playful manner. Isang habol ko dito, ‘yung tunog. ‘Yung funk, gusto kong ibalik.”

He admitted he experienced writer’s block that’s why it took awhile for him to record again. “Marami akong inumpisahan na songs na hindi ko talaga matapos. I don’t know if I was getting too critical of my work. Parang ‘pag nasimulan ko, parang hindi masyadong maganda, iiwan ko na. Until I got my groove back.” He is also working on two more songs (sentimental ballads) that will be launched in due time.

The veteran singer is also a proud dad of two daughters, Chi and Gab, who decided to follow in his musical footsteps. He would push them to their limits during recordings because he believed they could still offer more of their talents. “Nandoon ako, tagabantay. Hanggang nag-aaway na kaming mag-ama kasi sasabihin ko, ‘Isa pa, isa…’ Hanggang nagagalit na sila sa akin, ‘Pap, ayoko na.’ Ganoon ako as a father kasi alam ko na may mas ibubuga pa sila.”

“I advised my daughters to believe in their music,” Janno told The STAR. “Kasi sa simula, mahiyain yung dalawa. I have to give them confidence ‘pag nasa recording sila.”

Chi and Gab, also known as GIBBS, launched last month their pop-rock track Angel Baby, which Janno himself proudly promoted on his Instagram.

Gab was the one who did cover artwork for her father’s new single.

The official video of Pangmalakasan is set to be released soon but the song is now available on Spotify, YouTube, Apple Music and all streaming platforms.