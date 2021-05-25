Lani still struggles with hearing loss but won’t quit singing

MANILA, Philippines — Lani Misalucha recently opened up about her health issue that left her “semi-disabled” but won’t make her quit doing what she loves, which is singing.

Lani, nevertheless, admitted it has taken a toll on her not just physically, but also emotionally.

“I’m not going to lie — I’m not good. I’m not feeling well, emotionally and physically. May mga events na nangyari sa buhay ko recently and it was a medical situation. And yes, it has affected me emotionally — immensely,” the veteran diva said, addressing questions about the real status of her health, during a virtual presscon for her upcoming New Day virtual show with concert king and frequent collaborator Martin Nievera.

According to Lani, she got so affected by her condition that at one point, she entertained thoughts of bowing out from the industry. “I came to the point where I don’t want to be part of the entertainment business anymore. I even told myself, I do not know how to sing anymore. To that extent, ang way of thinking ko na. And sabi ko nga, I don’t want to sing anymore if it’s just gonna be this way.”

Lani recalled how her “personal trial” began last year when she and her manager-husband Noli went through back-to-back medical problems. Last August 2020, Noli underwent a triple heart bypass after suffering from a heart attack. By the first week of October 2020, both she and Noli were back at the hospital and this time, for bacterial meningitis. “All of us naman talaga, we’ve been praying to God that somehow He will spare us and our loved ones from the dreadful disease, from COVID,” she said. “Hindi nga kami nabigyan ng COVID, but it was something else, it was bacterial meningitis.”

They have since recovered from that ailment, but the effects are long-term. The problem is, Lani shared, “talagang na-damage yung ibang nerves namin sa brain. There was swelling, my husband had a hemorrhage. Ang pinaka-effect nito was loss of hearing. Ngayon mas matindi na yung pagkabingi ng husband ko.”

Lani herself is now deaf in her right ear. “Whatever sound na pumapasok sa right ear ko (is) all just scratches. I would hear high frequency, and this (other ear) is low, so hindi talaga siya pantay. It’s so difficult to listen to sound.”

“There was even a point where I could no longer hear my own voice correctly,” she added.

Lani remembered Martin calling her up at the hospital to check on her but she failed to recognize the voice of her longtime friend. “He was like, what’s happening, what’s happening? And when I answered the phone, I thought, is this really Martin I’m talking to? Because completely iba yung sound ng boses ni Martin. Talagang ganun ka-weird, ganun ka-bizarre ang nangyari sa amin.”

Besides the hearing loss, she noted, “Meron din kaming problems sa equilibrium namin. So, until now, nahihilo kami, even the simple nodding of my head, I cannot do it because I get nauseous.”

Their condition has also posed difficulties in their everyday lives, such as they can no longer drive and whenever they go out for grocery runs, they need to have someone with them.

While she was honest to admit that she’s not completely healed and 100-percent OK, there’s been an improvement in her health compared to last year. “Although nakakalakad naman ako ng straight, nakaka-function ako. Somehow, productive na ako kahit papaano,” she said.

And as the entertainment mantra goes, “The show must go on” and for Lani, she has decided to keep singing, the struggles notwithstanding. “Our lives have to go on. That’s what I’m trying to do now.”

She added, “Yes, I’m somehow, parang semi-disabled but it’s not going to stop me from doing things that I love to do, which is singing. There may be struggles here and there, but I want my life to go on. I want to be normal again. I want to feel the usual vibrant and energetic Lani.”

Lani has been making TV appearances, such as on GMA 7’s All Out Sundays, and very soon, she’s heading back to the stage to headline a concert fittingly called New Day because it does feel like a fresh start for Lani after all that she experienced in the past months.

Lani said she’s been trying to find ways to cope and regain her foothold by doubling efforts in preparing before every performance. “I really have to practice (each song), listen to it, sing to it a thousand times literally, just for me to (have) muscle memory, yung tono (for the tune).”

That’s why a performance that trumps challenges is what audiences can expect from Lani in her show to be staged at The Theatre at Solaire in Manila and streamed globally on June 5 (Saturday) and June 6 (Sunday) via KTX.ph, iWantTFC and TFC IPTV Pay-Per-View. Ticket prices to the concert produced by Starmedia in association with Solaire and PLDT Home are P2,500 for VIP access (inclusive of virtual meet and greet) and P1,200 for concert access only. Special guests include OPM hitmakers Marco Sison, Nonoy Zuñiga and Rey Valera.

When asked about any adjustments or assistance he is giving to Lani as they share the stage anew, Martin said, “Are you kidding? Lani with one ear, with one leg, one hand tied behind her back, even with one eye closed, she’s still going to outsing all of us. So, I have no problem, I have no fear. If there’s anything I have to do for her, ako ang magsasayaw for her.”