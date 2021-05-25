




































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Lani still struggles with hearing loss but wonât quit singing
Lani Misalucha: I’m not going to lie — I’m not good. I’m not feeling well, emotionally and physically. But I want my life to go on. Our lives have to go on. That’s what I’m trying to do now.
Photo from Lani’s Instagram

                     

                        

                           
Lani still struggles with hearing loss but won’t quit singing

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Nathalie Tomada (The Philippine Star) - May 25, 2021 - 12:00am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Lani Misalucha recently opened up about her health issue that left her “semi-disabled” but won’t make her quit doing what she loves, which is singing.



Lani, nevertheless, admitted it has taken a toll on her not just physically, but also emotionally.



“I’m not going to lie — I’m not good. I’m not feeling well, emotionally and physically. May mga events na nangyari sa buhay ko recently and it was a medical situation. And yes, it has affected me emotionally — immensely,” the veteran diva said, addressing questions about the real status of her health, during a virtual presscon for her upcoming New Day virtual show with concert king and frequent collaborator Martin Nievera.



According to Lani, she got so affected by her condition that at one point, she entertained thoughts of bowing out from the industry. “I came to the point where I don’t want to be part of the entertainment business anymore. I even told myself, I do not know how to sing anymore. To that extent, ang way of thinking ko na. And sabi ko nga, I don’t want to sing anymore if it’s just gonna be this way.”



Lani recalled how her “personal trial” began last year when she and her manager-husband Noli went through back-to-back medical problems. Last August 2020, Noli underwent a triple heart bypass after suffering from a heart attack. By the first week of October 2020, both she and Noli were back at the hospital and this time, for bacterial meningitis. “All of us naman talaga, we’ve been praying to God that somehow He will spare us and our loved ones from the dreadful disease, from COVID,” she said. “Hindi nga kami nabigyan ng COVID, but it was something else, it was bacterial meningitis.”



They have since recovered from that ailment, but the effects are long-term. The problem is, Lani shared, “talagang na-damage yung ibang nerves namin sa brain. There was swelling, my husband had a hemorrhage. Ang pinaka-effect nito was loss of hearing. Ngayon mas matindi na yung pagkabingi ng husband ko.”



Lani herself is now deaf in her right ear. “Whatever sound na pumapasok sa right ear ko (is) all just scratches. I would hear high frequency, and this (other ear) is low, so hindi talaga siya pantay. It’s so difficult to listen to sound.”



“There was even a point where I could no longer hear my own voice correctly,” she added.



Lani remembered Martin calling her up at the hospital to check on her but she failed to recognize the voice of her longtime friend. “He was like, what’s happening, what’s happening? And when I answered the phone, I thought, is this really Martin I’m talking to? Because completely iba yung sound ng boses ni Martin. Talagang ganun ka-weird, ganun ka-bizarre ang nangyari sa amin.”



Besides the hearing loss, she noted, “Meron din kaming problems sa equilibrium namin. So, until now, nahihilo kami, even the simple nodding of my head, I cannot do it because I get nauseous.”



Their condition has also posed difficulties in their everyday lives, such as they can no longer drive and whenever they go out for grocery runs, they need to have someone with them.



While she was honest to admit that she’s not completely healed and 100-percent OK, there’s been an improvement in her health compared to last year. “Although nakakalakad naman ako ng straight, nakaka-function ako. Somehow, productive na ako kahit papaano,” she said.



And as the entertainment mantra goes, “The show must go on” and for Lani, she has decided to keep singing, the struggles notwithstanding. “Our lives have to go on. That’s what I’m trying to do now.”



She added, “Yes, I’m somehow, parang semi-disabled but it’s not going to stop me from doing things that I love to do, which is singing. There may be struggles here and there, but I want my life to go on. I want to be normal again. I want to feel the usual vibrant and energetic Lani.”



Lani has been making TV appearances, such as on GMA 7’s All Out Sundays, and very soon, she’s heading back to the stage to headline a concert fittingly called New Day because it does feel like a fresh start for Lani after all that she experienced in the past months.



Lani said she’s been trying to find ways to cope and regain her foothold by doubling efforts in preparing before every performance. “I really have to practice (each song), listen to it, sing to it a thousand times literally, just for me to (have) muscle memory, yung tono (for the tune).”



That’s why a performance that trumps challenges is what audiences can expect from Lani in her show to be staged at The Theatre at Solaire in Manila and streamed globally on June 5 (Saturday) and June 6 (Sunday) via KTX.ph, iWantTFC and TFC IPTV Pay-Per-View. Ticket prices to the concert produced by Starmedia in association with Solaire and PLDT Home are P2,500 for VIP access (inclusive of virtual meet and greet) and P1,200 for concert access only. Special guests include OPM hitmakers Marco Sison, Nonoy Zuñiga and Rey Valera.



When asked about any adjustments or assistance he is giving to Lani as they share the stage anew, Martin said, “Are you kidding? Lani with one ear, with one leg, one hand tied behind her back, even with one eye closed, she’s still going to outsing all of us. So, I have no problem, I have no fear. If there’s anything I have to do for her, ako ang magsasayaw for her.”


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      LANI MISALUCHA
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Samantha Bernardo on being always the runner-up: 'It's probably my destiny'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Samantha Bernardo on being always the runner-up: 'It's probably my destiny'


                              

                                                                  By Earl D.C. Bracamonte |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc. (BPCI) formally welcomed Miss Grand International 2020 first runner-up Samantha Bernardo...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Miss South Africa cries after ending country's three-year winning streak at Miss Universe
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Miss South Africa cries after ending country's three-year winning streak at Miss Universe


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Miss Universe South Africa Natasha Joubert broke to tears days after ending the country’s winning streak on the prestigious...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Lorin Gutierrez gets honest about joining beauty pageants like mom Ruffa
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Lorin Gutierrez gets honest about joining beauty pageants like mom Ruffa


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 3 days ago                              


                                                            
Lorin Gutierrez, eldest daughter of Ruffa Guttierrez, revealed that she has no plans of joining beauty contests just like...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Salma Hayek nearly died due to COVID-19
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Salma Hayek nearly died due to COVID-19


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Hollywood actress Salma Hayek revealed that she almost die while battling the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Sharon Cuneta wants to settle in LA but Francis Pangilinan won't leave Philippines
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Sharon Cuneta wants to settle in LA but Francis Pangilinan won't leave Philippines


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 3 days ago                              


                                                            
Kapamilya actress Sharon Cuneta revealed that she wanted to settle in Los Angeles, California but her husband Sen. Francis...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Almost Paradise, the American TV series that is proudly Pinoy
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Almost Paradise, the American TV series that is proudly Pinoy


                              

                                                                  By Kane Errol Choa |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The show, which first aired in the US in 2020 before its March 21 premiere in the Philippines, is the first American TV series...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Raul Sunico plays Julio Nakpil music
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Raul Sunico plays Julio Nakpil music


                              

                                                                  By Baby A. Gil |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Raul Sunico is one of the greatest Filipino pianists of all time. Trained at the prestigious Juilliard School, he is also...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Janno moves on from Happy Time issue, records new single
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Janno moves on from Happy Time issue, records new single


                              

                                                                  By Charmie Joy Pagulong |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Janno Gibbs tried to patch up differences with Kitkat Favia, following a feud last February on Net25’s noontime variety...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Showbiz or education? New Squad Plus members answer
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Showbiz or education? New Squad Plus members answer


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
The lure of the glittering world of showbiz has seen many hopefuls foregoing education. How many stars have we heard saying...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Sports stars take centerstage in Rise Up Stronger
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Sports stars take centerstage in Rise Up Stronger


                              

                                                                  By Jerry Donato |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Athletes, coaches, alumni, icons and legends take centerstage in Rise Up Stronger: The Road to NCAA Season 96 on GTV.

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with