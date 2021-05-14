Rabiya Mateo cries after receiving criticisms on social media

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine bet Rabiya Mateo broke down to tears after receiving criticism on social media following her performance on the Miss Universe National Costume competition.

Rabiya failed to wear the sun headpiece that is part of her national costume which resembled a Philippine flag.

In her Instagram account, Rabiya went live to apologize to the people who were disappointed with her performance.

“Tomorrow is preliminary for swimsuit and long gown so maaga ulit kami tomorrow kaya sabi ko I just want to do a quick live to tell you guys na I'm so sorry kung na-disappoint man kayo sa akin but I know I did my best,” she said.

Rabiya also revealed that she cut her finger before the competition as her stockings were filled with blood.

“I even cut my finger earlier and yung stockings ko puno na din siya ng dugo but I keep fighting kahit wala ng oras. I didn't have time to retouch my hair, retouch my makeup. I was there, I was running for pins, I was running for scissors, for everything just to be able to execute the costume really well,” she said.

The beauty queen from Iloilo thanked all her supporters. She said she felt beautiful while walking on stage.

“Maraming-maraming salamat talaga guys and I think in myself kanina I felt really great feeling ko nong naglalakad ako I was so beautiful nong nakita ko yung ngiti ng mga judges, yung sigawan ng mga Pilipino kaya nagpapasalamat talaga ko sa suporta,” she said.

She asked for prayers for all the girls in the competition as she hoped that Filipinos are proud of her.

“Tomorrow may competition pa tayo. Malaking laban uli kaya pagdasal niyo sana kaming lahat ng mga girls to execute yung pinakabest performance namin. Because ang goal talaga namin is to make our country proud. Kaya sana maging proud kayo sa akin kasi it's not easy pero kinakaya ko para sa inyong lahat,” she said.

