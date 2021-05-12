CHINESE NEW YEAR
KOREAN WAVE
MOVIES
MUSIC
^
'See you, Philippines': Samantha Bernardo finally flies home after Miss Grand International win
Miss Grand International 2020 first runner-up Samantha Bernardo
Miss Grand International via Samantha Bernardo's Instagram account

'See you, Philippines': Samantha Bernardo finally flies home after Miss Grand International win

Earl D.C. Bracamonte (Philstar.com) - May 12, 2021 - 4:35pm

MANILA, Philippines — After a month-and-a-half since winning in Thailand, Miss Grand International 2020 first runner-up Samantha Bernardino flies home to the Philippines, after securing a seat on the first available flight allowed by the country's ongoing travel restrictions.

On a quick live feed on the Miss Grand International page, a day before her departure, the Palawan beauty told some 2,000 viewers that she would be doing a courtesy call at the Philippine Embassy in Bangkok, as well as speaking engagements with pageant sponsor Kamol Cosmetic Hospital and a live interview with the KP1 Worldwide web-based channel thereafter.

"Thank you for supporting Miss Grand International and the queens in our future activities. I hope to be back in Thailand for the Miss Grand International 2021 with all my other sisters (Guatemala's Ivana Batchelor, Indonesia's Aurra Kharishma, and Brazil's Lala Guedes)," intoned Sam.

After the competition, the Miss Grand International 2020 court went around the country's top destinations to help the Amazing Thailand tourism efforts, which has been greatly affected by the global pandemic.

 

 

After her stint with the girls, Sam stayed behind with Lala Guedes and Panama's Angie Keith to explore more of the island hideaways. In total, Sam spent over a month traveling, alone or with the girls, to eight Thai provinces, including Phuket, Krabi and capital city Bangkok.

"It's a night flight and I hope to meet all my friends. But, I'm sorry if I can't see you guys due to the restrictions," informed Sam at the close of her live feed.

Sam's placement in this year's competition is the second time a FIlipina almost got the crown, after Nicole Cordovez in 2016.

The 2021 edition of the annual Miss Grand International will unfold sometime in November or December.

MISS GRAND INTERNATIONAL SAMANTHA BERNARDO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Tom Cruise returns awards; Scarlett Johansson, stars protest vs Golden Globes
Tom Cruise returns awards; Scarlett Johansson, stars protest vs Golden Globes
By Andrew Marszal | 1 day ago
The future of the Golden Globes was plunged into jeopardy Monday as NBC canceled its broadcast of next year's prestigious...
Entertainment
fbfb
New Miss Universe format gives Rabiya Mateo strong chance to win
New Miss Universe format gives Rabiya Mateo strong chance to win
By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 6 hours ago
As the Miss Universe 2020 closed-door rehearsals continue, the grapevine has been agog with news that the elimination...
Entertainment
fbfb
Vice Ganda almost took a leave from 'It's Showtime'
Vice Ganda almost took a leave from 'It's Showtime'
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapamilya host Vice Ganda revealed that he almost took a leave of absence from his daily noontime show “It’s Showtime”...
Entertainment
fbfb
What makes Rabiya stand out from the rest?
What makes Rabiya stand out from the rest?
By Bot Glorioso | 18 hours ago
There are only a few days left before the 2020 Miss Universe coronation event, happening on May 16 (May 17 Manila Time) at...
Entertainment
fbfb
Rabiya Mateo falls into the pool during Miss Universe photo shoot
Rabiya Mateo falls into the pool during Miss Universe photo shoot
By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 2 days ago
Fortunately, she recovered one of the studs from her pair of diamond earrings that fell into the water.
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
Zaijian Jaranilla mistaken for a thief
Zaijian Jaranilla mistaken for a thief
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 24 minutes ago
A scene had to be cut while rolling when actor Zaijian Jaranilla was mistaken as a real-life thief by an unknowing foreigner...
Entertainment
fbfb
Sharon Cuneta leaves family, country to 'collect myself'
Sharon Cuneta leaves family, country to 'collect myself'
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 hours ago
Kapamilya actress Sharon Cuneta left the country and her family to breathe abroad.
Entertainment
fbfb
Beauty queens cheer Rabiya Mateo's handling of Miss Universe 2020 photo shoot pool fall
Beauty queens cheer Rabiya Mateo's handling of Miss Universe 2020 photo shoot pool fall
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 3 hours ago
Miss Universe Philippines 2020 Rabiya Mateo brushed aside her swimming pool mishap this week.
Entertainment
fbfb
Rabiya Mateo reacts to Mario Maurer's good luck statement for Miss Universe 2020
Rabiya Mateo reacts to Mario Maurer's good luck statement for Miss Universe 2020
By Jan Milo Severo | 4 hours ago
Miss Universe Philippines 2020 Rabiya Mateo reacted to Thai superstar Mario Maurer’s statement for her wishing her good...
Entertainment
fbfb
Dave Bautista: &lsquo;I don&rsquo;t want to be a stereotypical action hero&rsquo;
Dave Bautista: ‘I don’t want to be a stereotypical action hero’
By Nathalie Tomada | 18 hours ago
‘Some people would look at my physicality and never expect I would be an emotional person which I am absolutely. I am...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with