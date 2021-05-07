'24 Oras' hosts go viral for revealing truth behind their names during blackout

MANILA, Philippines — Social media users commended “24 Oras” hosts Vicky Morales, Pia Arcangel and Atom Araullo for their professionalism after they encountered a technical problem while reporting.

In the news show’s last segment, the hosts introduced a report about a child in Cotabato who only has consonant letters in his name. The report, however, had a technical problem.

“Na-suspend! At saka na lang natin babalikan iyang kuwentong iyan, siguro, bukas ano? Wala na tayong time, sige. Sayang, sige bukas na lang,” Vicky said.

The news show decided to still air the report, so while the glitch was being fixed, the hosts exchanged banters.

“Ikaw ba Atom, bakit Atom ang pangalan mo?” Vicky asked Atom.

“Iyan ay galing sa Alfonso Tomas, pangalan ng dalawa kong lolo,” he answered.

“Ah, Alfonso Tomas! Akala ko dahil mahilig ka sa Science. Sabagay mas okay na iyon kaysa ano, puwede ring Toma!” Vicky said.

Vicky then asked Pia about her name.

“Ako, ipinangalan ako kay Padre Pio kasi hirap iyong mother ko noong nagbubuntis siya sa akin. Kay Padre Pio,” Pia said.

The two host then asked Vicky about her name.

“Actually, believe it or not, diyusko, nakakahiya. Hindi ko pa natatanong iyong mommy ko bakit Vicky ang pangalan ko! Ma, gagawin ko iyan mamaya, ha!” Vicky said, laughing.

Vicky then introduced the report again but it went blackout again.

“Ayaw talaga. Hahaha! Ayaw talaga,” Atom said.

Pia and Vicky then said “Bukas na lang” and delivered their closing spiels.