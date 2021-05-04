CHINESE NEW YEAR
Sharon Cuneta announces Fanny Serrano returns home after massive stroke
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - May 4, 2021 - 1:31pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Sharon Cuneta announced that celebrity stylist Fanny Serrano is now at home after suffering from a massive stroke. 

In her Instagram account, Sharon posted a photo of Fanny as she thanked everyone who prayed for him. 

“THANK YOU SO MUCH, EVERYONE FOR ALL YOUR PRAYERS!!!” Sharon wrote.  

“I am happy to tell you that TF is now home, recuperating and on his way to a happy 100 more years! God still performs miracles in the present day. Praise Him!” she added. 

 

 

Sharon revealed last March that the makeup artist suffered a massive stroke. She asked her followers to pray for her friend. 

In her Instagram account, the “Megastar” posted a video of her crying.  

“Hi guys, it’s me again, I’m still not feeling so well, but it’s a private thing supposedly, but I can’t, there’s no way around it.  I really would just like to ask for your prayers because Tita Fanny Serrano had a massive stroke today,” Sharon said. 

“He’s being treated, he’s conscious, but please can I just ask you to pray for him,” she added. 

RELATED: Sharon Cuneta breaks down as Fanny Serrano suffers from massive stroke

 

Philstar
