Stand-alone Avenue Theater

Sadly, the stand-alone theaters along Manila’s Rizal Avenue are all gone. Ideal, Ever, State, Universal, Dalisay, Odeon, Galaxy and Avenue Theaters, among others.

Avenue Theater was built in 1939 and after World War II, during the Liberation, rebuilt in 1946.

President and Mrs. Manuel Luis Quezon were the guests of honor when Avenue Theater opened to the public in 1939.

Avenue Theater had a sitting capacity of 1,569.

The land and building were owned by the heirs of M. Rufino, Inc.

The theater was owned by Luzon Theaters, Inc.

Ralph Brambles Sr. was the theater supervisor during the ‘50s.

Avenue Theater was home of Paramount & RKO Radio Pictures.

Enclosed are the façade of Avenue Theater and movies shown during the ‘50s. — RKC