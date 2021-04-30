'Praise God now and forever': Sharon Cuneta, Kiko Pangilinan celebrate silver wedding anniversary

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Sharon Cuneta penned a lengthy letter for husband Sen. Francis Pangilinan to celebrate their 25th anniversary.

In her Instagram account, Sharon posted their wedding picture, narrating how a politician and one who hated politics managed to stay together for 25 years.

“Twenty-five years ago today, these two knuckleheads got married. The boy, now a Senator of the Republic, and the girl, a singer-actress-TV show host who has always had a hatred for politics, managed to stay together, raising the girl’s daughter, and two more girls of their own, plus a long prayed-for son who finally was gifted by the Almighty to them and was borne of his Mama’s heart,” Sharon wrote.

“Needless to say, having survived life’s endless ups and downs together for 25 years has been nothing short of a miracle. To my 'neighbor,' my 'dork,' 'dadeh,' 'sutart,' 'sumpart,' ex-boyfriend and husband, HAPPY SILVER WEDDING ANNIVERSARY!” she added.

Sharon described Kiko as the greatest dad on earth and a loving husband to her.

“Imagine??!! Who’d have thought we’d make it this far? And with our four not-so-little knuckleheads at that! Thank you for being a strong head of this family - the greatest Dad on earth to our children, and though masungit, makulit and stubborn, a thoughtful and loving husband to me,” she said.

“Thank you for your Godliness and never-wavering faith in God; your endless reminders to trust in Him and to forgive those who have hurt us. I wish people could know you and the goodness of your heart the way we do...” she added.

She thanked Kiko for being her rock and standing by her through the years.

“We are proud to be called your family. We love you and I look forward to kidnapping all our future grandchildren with you (and let’s not scare off all future spouses of our kids by saying we’re kidnapping our children too), and keep seeing you shake your head in quiet and loving acceptance as the dogs grow in number (hehehe...). Well at least you know your wife must truly have a golden heart if this is the way she loves the furbabies! Because how much more her own family?!” she said.

“Thank you for standing by me and being my rock. Thank you for just being you. Here’s to another few decades together, when I shall eventually look like your daughter (hahahahaha! Because you not a vampire like we are!). Love you, neighbor. Whew! 25! SILVER! Praise God now and forever.”