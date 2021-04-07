WATCH: Alex Gonzaga’s newest music video is the next anthem of survival

“At first I was afraid, I was petrified. Kept thinking I could never get out of this lockdown alive...”

MANILA, Philippines — Have you ever found yourself wondering if things will ever go back to normal? Do you miss going out with friends on a Friday night after a long, hard week at work? Do you want to experience exciting adventures and travels once again?

Over a year into the lockdown, many things have greatly affected how young people live and think nowadays. Some have used the time at home to become productive and creative with passion projects, small businesses while others continue working from home, trying to keep up with the demands and pressures of their jobs.

There are different ways on how people, especially the younger generation, are trying to entertain themselves to get by and stay positive in this very uncertain time. But truth be told, staying motivated enough to tell yourself “Laban! Fight lang nang fight” has been an obvious struggle.

Vitamilk, the country’s best-tasting soymilk has launched a digital campaign inspired by a highly popular anthem from the 70’s, “I Will Survive”. The campaign celebrates millennials and their perseverance in creating new paths and new ways to thrive despite life’s adversities.

Nowadays, in a world where it’s more difficult to stay motivated, it’s good to be reminded of the things we’ve worked so hard to achieve, and to find our second wind–our source of renewed energy.

"If you're a millennial affected by the pandemic who is either overworked, retrenched, or barely holding on to a dream, you probably told yourself, 'Babawi ako.' Why Vitamilk? We were there for you as you conquered “Pagud-tom” while blazing through traffic and overcrowded trains and buses," Vitamilk Brand Manager Noah Vicedo said.

“Now, we are still here as you strive for a better tomorrow and reclaim what is rightfully yours. With Vitamilk as your source of protein, vitamins and minerals, we hope to revitalize your mind and body as you goal lang ng goal, to survive and thrive one day at a time,” he added.

Keep on pushing, fight lang!

Vitamilk’s campaign message is all about surviving and thriving despite the challenges of this difficult time.

We got to catch up with the Queen of the Netizens and Vitamilk’s proud brand ambassador Alex Gonzaga on what she thinks about this new campaign.

“I Will Survive is the perfect inspiration for Vitamilk’s newest campaign because it is a song of empowerment for people who think they’ll never make it but keeps on pushing through. Kapag nawalan ka na ng hope, doon ka na mawawalan ng gana. Kaya ako whenever I feel down and tired, I drink Vitamilk talaga and after that mababalik na ako sa momentum ko,” she shared.

We also asked her to share some new discoveries and tips to take better care of yourself while stuck at home and she said, “I became a coffee lover because of the Dalgona Coffee craze, hinahaluan ko pa yun ng Vitamilk para mas filling and masarap. Nowadays, I do yoga and I drink Vitamilk before my workout primarily because of the protein, it really energizes you para may lakas at fight ka for the day.”

Alex, a multi-faceted young professional herself, is the ultimate representation of how important it is to stay motivated, inspired and driven to continue working hard to reach your goals despite the challenges that life throws your way. She knows that a lot of millennials are going through a very tough time right now and this is her advice to them on how they can survive amidst this crazy pandemic.

“If it’s not ok then it’s not yet the end. You just have to continue working towards your goals even if you get tired which is normal.” That’s why she really relates to Vitamilk’s newest campaign and thinks that it’s very timely to bring some motivation especially to young people. Nangyari na din sa’kin yan before, sometimes you just lose track that’s why you have to keep on going and pushing,” she added.

Today, she remains to be one of the most in demand celebrity endorsers, actresses and tv hosts in the country while also managing her own businesses and being the true definition of a girl boss.

Sure it has also not been easy for her trying to be self-motivated in the middle of this pandemic but being reminded of her life goals plus the love and support coming from her loyal fans gave Alex perspective and kept her eyes on the prize.

Note to self: Keep on going

For young people, it is important that they find a reason to believe that they can still dream and make plans even if it felt like their world stopped for a while. They need to start reconnecting not just to others but most importantly to their own selves to be reminded that the struggles they all face in this pandemic although prolonged, is just temporary.

Like Alex and other millennials who have goals in life, they should be reminded of why they started in the first place–may it be for a travel goal, a career goal or a major life decision, one should always be self-motivated to continue and push way past the finish line.

Vitamilk is here to give you that renewed energy to beat that feeling of quitting and not going on. A strong reminder that you should always have that “Goal lang nang Goal” mindset so that whenever you feel tired, you will remain motivated and not be distracted.

“Because we will survive. As long as may Vitamilk, we’ll always feel alive.”

We must always find that all-natural strength and all-out energy to not only survive but also thrive in pursuing more life goals and realizing as many dreams as we possibly can. Because it truly #FillsGood to be successful by taking charge of your life.

Vitamilk is the all-natural, protein-rich and best-tasting soy milk that's filled with vitamins and minerals to revitalize the whole family.

When you need a good boost any time of the day, Vitamilk’s healthy, filling, energy will surely go a long way.

Choose from a wide variety of delicious flavors (Double Choco Shake, Original, Banana, Energy / Multi-grain, Choco Shake and Strawberry) and pack sizes (300ml disposable glass bottles, 250ml baon packs, 1L tetra packs and 200ml returnable glass bottles).

Vitamilk is available in supermarkets, convenience stores, and sari-sari stores near you. To catch the latest updates, follow Vitamilk on Facebook and Instagram.