Kakai Bautista deactivates Twitter account after she's bashed over her comment on gov't

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso comedienne Kakai Bautista deactivated her Twitter account after receiving backlash on her tweet regarding the government and COVID-19 pandemic.

In her now deactivated Twitter account, Kakai said she stopped patronizing President Rodrigo Duterte and Vice President Leni Robredo as she is now more focus on the advantages of the pandemic.

“I stopped patronizing Duterts and Robredo. I tried focusing on the advantages of the pandemic. And the lessons it has brought us. I realized that life become shorter and I want to live it more by being grateful. I pray. A lot,” Kakai wrote.

Her tweet, however, was heavily criticized by Twitter users, saying Kakai is privileged and has money for her beach vacations. Some said she’s being apolitical after the failed response by the government to the pandemic.

In her Facebook account, Kakai clarified her tweet.

“Hindi ako Pro and Anti Duterts and Pro And Anti Leni. PRO- FILIPINO at PRO- PHILIPPINES ako. Hindi ako sa tao, SA governance ako masama ang loob, MAGKAIBA YUN GUSYH. MALIWANAG yun. Susmaryosep. Wag na tayong mag-away away. GUSTo Ko din ng pagbabago,” she said.

“Guysh? I deactivated my twitter account ah. Ang gulo-gulo na kase. I might have hurt some people sa mga tweets ko recently pero it doesn’t mean na di ako aware sa mga nangyayare sa atin. AND OO PAGOD NADIN AKO SA GOBYERNO naten,” she added.

She also said that she’s affected on the pandemic and she’s just being hopeful.

“Gusto kong malaman nyo, na hindi man pare-pareho ang opinyon naten at paniniwala ukol sa pandemic, HINDI kayo nag-iisa. Apektado din ako. TAYONG LAHAT TO. Laban naten ito. Kaya nga kung nasasaktan yung iba sa pagiging positive (mindset) ko sa nangyayare sa atin, Please ibigay nyo na sa akin yun kase Yun nalang ang pwede ko ding hawakan, Yung PAG-ASA,” she wrote.

“Gusto ko lang din ishare sa inyo yun sa mga posts ko, na kahit ganito nararanasan naten there’s always HOPE and May Liwanag padin kung we will stick to our FAITH,” she added.

Kakai also clarified that she’s not privileged, adding that she’s not rich but only hardworking and hopeful.

“Ingatan naten ang mga isip at puso naten. Kung gusto naten magalit, or mag rant, sige ilabas naten, pero sana wag tayong Mang-away ng mga taong lumalaban din sa sarili nilang paraan. Juskow guysh, hindi ako privilege. Nagkataon lang na andito ako ngayon sa estadong ito pero It doesn’t mean na hindi ako NAHIHIRAPAN,” she said.

“I just want to be positive sa pag-iisip hangga’t kaya ko. Yun lang ang kaya kong ishare sa inyo, ang natutunan kong gratefulness sa kabila ng lahat. MADALI lang yun kung gugustuhin naten. Hindi ako Mayaman guysh. Masipag lang at laging naniniwala,” she added.