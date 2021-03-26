Katy Perry to Filipinos: 'I'm excited to come back and see you'

MANILA, Philippines — International pop star Katy Perry have a message for her Filipino fans.

In a video uploaded by Lazada on YouTube, Katy said she missed her Filipino fans and hope to see them again after the pandemic.

“Thank you so much for supporting me and loving me all this time. I'm excited to come back and see you and hug you and sing for you and just hopefully spread a little bit of light and love and joy and hear you sing with me. How about that?” she said in the video.

Katy is part of the star-studded lineup for Lazada Super Party, a virtual concert slated for March 26 to kick off its 9th anniversary celebrations.

Katy is set to perform at 9:30 p.m. tonight on LazLive, GMA and Lazada Philippines Facebook, TikTok, YouTube and Twitter.

Apart from Katy, other celebrities who will perform on the online concert are NCT Dream, Mimiyuuuh, Alden Richards and Lovi Poe, as well as Kapuso stars such as Barbie Forteza, Christian Bautista, Valeen Montenegro, Mark Bautista, Alden Richards and DJ Loonyo.

Themed around celebrating "Everyday Heroes," this year’s concert not only pays tribute to frontline essential workers that have been working tirelessly throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, but also shines the spotlight on individuals in our community who have in their own ways touched the lives of people around them.

In addition to the star-studded performances, consumers can collect exclusive vouchers and win exciting prizes during the countdown to Lazada's biggest birthday yet. — Video by Lazada Philippines