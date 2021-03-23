Beth Tamayo pregnant at 43 via IVF

MANILA, Philippines — Former actress Beth Tamayo revealed that she is pregnant with her first baby with husband Adam Hutchinson three weeks after getting married.

In her Instagram account, Beth, 43, posted a sonogram image of their baby, saying she is finally pregnant through in vitro fertilization (IVF).

“Bout time to tell the world that WE ARE PREGNANT! It wasn’t an easy road getting here but boy it was worth it!” Beth wrote.

“IVF is never an easy path but so thankful for my ‘team!’ Starting with our doctor - Dr. Aimee or better known as the @eggwhisperer for the hands on guidance and just being there for us every step of the way and advocating what is best for us, ALWAYS! She and her staff are the best!” she added.

She thanked her husband for taking care of her along the process.

“To my hubby @akhutchi for being an awesome partner! From day one, even if he can’t physically go inside the clinic (Covid protocol) to hold my hand and make sure I’m fine, he’s been there for me driving me to all of my appointments and just making sure I’m feeling great. The guy who’ve perfected the ‘art of giving shots’ and cheered me on every night. Telling me that I’m such a badass for going through all of this! Thanks Babe,” Beth said.

The former actress also thanked her family and friends who prayed with them.

“To my sweetest pooch @lilywhitesocks for being momma’s bestie. She knows when to give me space and needed to rest and sleep. She naps with me and never leaves my side (ever). She’ll be the best Big sister for sure!” she said.

“To my family and closest friends, (you know who you are) who prayed with us and who have been rooting for our little family from day one, THANK YOU and we love you so much!”

