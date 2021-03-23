CHINESE NEW YEAR
KOREAN WAVE
MOVIES
MUSIC
^
Beth Tamayo pregnant at 43 via IVF
Former actress Beth Tamayo with husband Adam Hutchinson
Beth Tamayo via Instagram

Beth Tamayo pregnant at 43 via IVF

Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - March 23, 2021 - 12:49pm

MANILA, Philippines — Former actress Beth Tamayo revealed that she is pregnant with her first baby with husband Adam Hutchinson three weeks after getting married.  

In her Instagram account, Beth, 43, posted a sonogram image of their baby, saying she is finally pregnant through in vitro fertilization (IVF).

“Bout time to tell the world that WE ARE PREGNANT! It wasn’t an easy road getting here but boy it was worth it!” Beth wrote. 

“IVF is never an easy path but so thankful for my ‘team!’ Starting with our doctor - Dr. Aimee or better known as the @eggwhisperer for the hands on guidance and just being there for us every step of the way and advocating what is best for us, ALWAYS! She and her staff are the best!” she added. 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Beth Tamayo (@bethtamayo21)

 

She thanked her husband for taking care of her along the process. 

“To my hubby @akhutchi for being an awesome partner! From day one, even if he can’t physically go inside the clinic (Covid protocol) to hold my hand and make sure I’m fine, he’s been there for me driving me to all of my appointments and just making sure I’m feeling great. The guy who’ve perfected the ‘art of giving shots’ and cheered me on every night. Telling me that I’m such a badass for going through all of this! Thanks Babe,” Beth said. 

The former actress also thanked her family and friends who prayed with them.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Beth Tamayo (@bethtamayo21)

 

“To my sweetest pooch @lilywhitesocks for being momma’s bestie. She knows when to give me space and needed to rest and sleep. She naps with me and never leaves my side (ever). She’ll be the best Big sister for sure!” she said. 

“To my family and closest friends, (you know who you are) who prayed with us and who have been rooting for our little family from day one, THANK YOU and we love you so much!” 

RELATED: 'Happy for them': Beth Tamayo on Dominic Roque, Bea Alonzo romance

BETH TAMAYO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Ivana Alawi slammed for allegedly violating Anti-Mendicancy Law, promoting begging
Ivana Alawi slammed for allegedly violating Anti-Mendicancy Law, promoting begging
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 4 days ago
Ivana Alawi's "palimos" (begging alms) prank on her YouTube channel already racked over 12 million views and 1.5 million...
Entertainment
fbfb
'A million times, YES': 'Love of My Life' stars Carla Abellana, Tom Rodriguez engaged
'A million times, YES': 'Love of My Life' stars Carla Abellana, Tom Rodriguez engaged
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
The couple started dating in 2014. The admission came when they were starring in the drama "My Destiny."
Entertainment
fbfb
Are they meant to be?
Are they meant to be?
By Ricky Lo | 2 days ago
When the moon is in the Seventh House
Entertainment
fbfb
'It's Showtime' suspends live airing as COVID-19 cases surge
'It's Showtime' suspends live airing as COVID-19 cases surge
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 23 hours ago
Last March 20, the country logged a record 7,999 new COVID-19 cases. 
Entertainment
fbfb
Mank leads with 10 Oscar nominations
Mank leads with 10 Oscar nominations
By Lanz Aaron G. Tan | 13 hours ago
You’ll be hard-pressed to find films as visually sumptuous or as meticulously constructed as David Fincher’s Mank,...
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
Philippines' Samantha Bernardo slays in swimsuit walk, aces in Miss Grand International challenges
Philippines' Samantha Bernardo slays in swimsuit walk, aces in Miss Grand International challenges
By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 1 day ago
The Miss Grand International organization formally opened the 2020 competition last March 15 with a portrait session...
Entertainment
fbfb
COVID-19 survivors make it to Miss Grand International swimsuit, preliminaries
COVID-19 survivors make it to Miss Grand International swimsuit, preliminaries
By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 1 day ago
Miss Grand Kenya Irene Ng'endo and Miss Grand Nigeria Chikaodili Nna-Udosen came out of hospital quarantine, in time...
Entertainment
fbfb
&lsquo;Ruru-ing&rsquo; his career in the right direction
‘Ruru-ing’ his career in the right direction
By Ricky Lo | 1 day ago
If you watch I Can See You tonight on GMA (after First Yaya), you will be impressed how Ruru Madrid has managed to look so...
Entertainment
fbfb
Another trip to Baguio and this time with mom, siblings
Another trip to Baguio and this time with mom, siblings
By Pat-P Daza | 1 day ago
Here I go again, writing about Baguio, my happy place. I went there again last weekend, this time with my mom and siblin...
Entertainment
fbfb
Why Sylvia and Eula have only praise for The Gold Squad
Why Sylvia and Eula have only praise for The Gold Squad
By Boy Abunda | 2 days ago
“Mark my word, they are the next generation of actors who will be at the top,” declared Sylvia Sanchez of her...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with