Miss World to hold 2021 pageant for first time ever in Latin America
The Philippines' Megan Young was crowned as Miss World 2013. She will most likely join the pageant's 70th anniversary special this year.
Earl D.C. Bracamonte (Philstar.com) - March 12, 2021 - 6:37pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Miss World Organization (MWO), through its online channel, announced that it will hold its annual pageant before Christmas. The 70th edition of the pageant will be held, for the first time, in Latin America.

Since 1951, the pageant has expanded its scope and has moved with the times. What started as a swimwear parade for a catalogue has evolved into a platform celebrating women's intellect, achievements and pulchritude.

Always seeking ways to innovate, the format of the pageant, today, has changed tremendously. For instance, it has infused into the competition the Head-to-Head Challenge in 2017 that has, since its inception, gained a huge global traction - especially from fan votes.

Though older than the Miss Universe by a year, Miss World will also hold its 70th edition in December as the London-based organization did not have one last year, due to the global pandemic.

It's "beauty with a purpose" program is leading by example its commitment to help those in need - traveling worldwide to extend a hand to the disadvantaged. Each year, the crowned winner, together with Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Julia Morley, travel to countries in crisis.

The MWO will air its 70th anniversary special event featuring past winners, as well as 22 Head-to-Head challenges in half-hour segments. The two-hour show highlights will showcase the best seven decades of the pageant, and as a red carpet event building-up to the finals.

Always a global event spanning the four corners of the earth, Miss World's three-hour global telecast promises more fashion and more beauty in its presentation.

This year, the pageant moves to Latin America for the first time. The 70th Miss World coronation night will unfold on December 16 at the Coca Cola Music Hall in the stunning capital of the island paradise of Puerto Rico.

MISS WORLD CROWN
