CHINESE NEW YEAR
KOREAN WAVE
MOVIES
MUSIC
^
Samantha Bernardo reveals Miss Grand International strategy during send-off
Photo lifted from Samantha Bernardo's Instagram
Samantha Bernardo via Instagram

Samantha Bernardo reveals Miss Grand International strategy during send-off

Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - February 19, 2021 - 5:48pm

MANILA, Philippines — Samantha Bernardo, the Philippines’ bet to the Miss Grand International 2020 pageant, is ready to take home the title in what would be a historic win for the country
.
During Samantha’s virtual send-off on Friday, the pageant candidate revealed that she’s heading early to Thailand for the competition. Her flight is scheduled for February 24, even though the competition won’t take place until March 27.

Rather than any particular strategy being involved, Sam admitted it’s only because the remaining two available flights to Bangkok are next Wednesday and March 1 — which she said would make her late for the press conference.

"And we don't want to be late, we want to be an early bird who catches the worm and the crown," Samantha told Philstar.com during the send-off.

As for her walk, Samantha is prepared to strut her way to the crown, but has not yet coined a name for the particular walk.

“Actually this has been a struggle for us. Hindi ko pa rin alam kung ano 'yung itatawag ko sa walk,” Samantha confessed.

“But before joining Binibining Pilipinas, before we said it's 'daluyong walk' because it's like the waves of the ocean. But now there are also '360 turns,' there are 'tornado walk,' meron ding 'pasambog,' meron din tayong 'ammonia walk' because nakakahilo daw 'yung walk ko.”

She said she’s open to suggestions from fans on what to call the walk.

Samantha has also been advised by the first-ever Bb. Pilipinas Grand International titleholder Parul Shah, who’s been said to have made quite the impression on the Miss Grand International Organization.

“The best thing that she advised to me is like, 'Be yourself and always train...Always train yourself with our camp and at the same time, be yourself.’”

Samantha plans on just being herself and believes that there is no need to be pretentious in order to charm the Miss Grand International Organization.

She rated her chance of winning at 100% based solely on her own capabilities and fan support.

“Of course, 100%. I'm expecting 100% performance from me and I'm expecting 100% support from all the Filipinos behind me,” Samantha said.

“But I know also that at the end of the day, it's all about the Organization that will choose their winners. They all have their own protocols on choosing the winners and a spokesperson for Miss Grand International. But given the opportunity, rest assured that I will give also my 100% best.”

Samantha is the sixth Binibining Pilipinas queen to be sent to the Thailand-based pageant. But up to date, the Philippines has never won the golden crown.

Nicole Cordoves came closest in 2016 after finishing as the first runner-up to Indonesia’s Ariska Putri Pertiwi.

BINIBINING PILIPINAS QUEENS MISS GRAND INTERNATIONAL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Rabiya Mateo reacts to Duterte's remarks about Sara not running for president
Rabiya Mateo reacts to Duterte's remarks about Sara not running for president
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Miss Universe Philippines 2020 Rabiya Mateo disagreed with President Rodrigo Duterte's remarks that the presidency is...
Entertainment
fbfb
More directors and films associated with them
More directors and films associated with them
By Ricky Lo | 19 hours ago
In November last year, my friend Ronald Constantino came up with a list of Filipino directors and the films associated with...
Entertainment
fbfb
Reum for more? Paris Hilton engaged again at 40
Reum for more? Paris Hilton engaged again at 40
By Ratziel San Juan | 1 day ago
Will the heiress inherit his last name?
Entertainment
fbfb
Sarah Geronimo to make stage comeback through 'Tala: The Film Concert'
Sarah Geronimo to make stage comeback through 'Tala: The Film Concert'
By Ratziel San Juan | 23 hours ago
Kapamilya singer Sarah Geronimo is set to return to the stage in her one-night-only, exclusive online event "Tala: The Film...
Entertainment
fbfb
Gerald Anderson posts quote similar to Julia Barretto's 'Paubaya' lines with Joshua Garcia
Gerald Anderson posts quote similar to Julia Barretto's 'Paubaya' lines with Joshua Garcia
By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
Social media users were thinking if Kapamilya Gerald Anderson reacted on the music video of Moira Dela Torre's "Paubaya" featuring...
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
Vincenzo is the next K-drama to watch
Vincenzo is the next K-drama to watch
By Nathalie Tomada | 19 hours ago
Heads up, K-drama fans.
Entertainment
fbfb
Kapuso reporters present eye-catching videos in On Record
Kapuso reporters present eye-catching videos in On Record
By Jerry Donato | 19 hours ago
Kapuso reporters Oscar Oida and Mav Gonzales take a breather from covering hard news every Tuesday night at 11:30 as they...
Entertainment
fbfb
Jerry Yan's 'Count Your Lucky Stars' streams for free
Jerry Yan's 'Count Your Lucky Stars' streams for free
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
Fans of one of "Asia's OG" leading men, Jerry Yan, can now watch for free his drama "Count Your Lucky Stars."
Entertainment
fbfb
Hollywood star Joseph Gordon-Levitt asks Filipinos' help for new YouTube show
Hollywood star Joseph Gordon-Levitt asks Filipinos' help for new YouTube show
By Ratziel San Juan | 1 day ago
Hollywood actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt is inviting Filipinos to be part of his new YouTube project by crowdsourcing photos taken...
Entertainment
fbfb
Manager denies Bea Alonzo-John Lloyd Cruz TV5 show
Manager denies Bea Alonzo-John Lloyd Cruz TV5 show
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Bea Alonzo's new manager Shirley Kuan denied that her talent and John Lloyd Cruz will have a television show soon.
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with