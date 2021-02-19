Samantha Bernardo reveals Miss Grand International strategy during send-off

MANILA, Philippines — Samantha Bernardo, the Philippines’ bet to the Miss Grand International 2020 pageant, is ready to take home the title in what would be a historic win for the country

.

During Samantha’s virtual send-off on Friday, the pageant candidate revealed that she’s heading early to Thailand for the competition. Her flight is scheduled for February 24, even though the competition won’t take place until March 27.

Rather than any particular strategy being involved, Sam admitted it’s only because the remaining two available flights to Bangkok are next Wednesday and March 1 — which she said would make her late for the press conference.

"And we don't want to be late, we want to be an early bird who catches the worm and the crown," Samantha told Philstar.com during the send-off.

As for her walk, Samantha is prepared to strut her way to the crown, but has not yet coined a name for the particular walk.

“Actually this has been a struggle for us. Hindi ko pa rin alam kung ano 'yung itatawag ko sa walk,” Samantha confessed.

“But before joining Binibining Pilipinas, before we said it's 'daluyong walk' because it's like the waves of the ocean. But now there are also '360 turns,' there are 'tornado walk,' meron ding 'pasambog,' meron din tayong 'ammonia walk' because nakakahilo daw 'yung walk ko.”

She said she’s open to suggestions from fans on what to call the walk.

Samantha has also been advised by the first-ever Bb. Pilipinas Grand International titleholder Parul Shah, who’s been said to have made quite the impression on the Miss Grand International Organization.

“The best thing that she advised to me is like, 'Be yourself and always train...Always train yourself with our camp and at the same time, be yourself.’”

Samantha plans on just being herself and believes that there is no need to be pretentious in order to charm the Miss Grand International Organization.

She rated her chance of winning at 100% based solely on her own capabilities and fan support.

“Of course, 100%. I'm expecting 100% performance from me and I'm expecting 100% support from all the Filipinos behind me,” Samantha said.

“But I know also that at the end of the day, it's all about the Organization that will choose their winners. They all have their own protocols on choosing the winners and a spokesperson for Miss Grand International. But given the opportunity, rest assured that I will give also my 100% best.”

Samantha is the sixth Binibining Pilipinas queen to be sent to the Thailand-based pageant. But up to date, the Philippines has never won the golden crown.

Nicole Cordoves came closest in 2016 after finishing as the first runner-up to Indonesia’s Ariska Putri Pertiwi.