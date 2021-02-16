Bianca Umali eyed to play Christine Dacera in biopic

MANILA, Philippines — The life of deceased flight attendant Christine Dacera is reportedly going to be immortalized into a movie soon.

According to a report by Gorgy Rula on Pilipino Star Ngayon, line producer Dennis Evangelista told the veteran columnist that there are talks between the producer and Christine's mom Sharon, but they still have not finalized the deal.

The report also added that there's an independent film producer who wanted to turn Christine's life into a movie, but will focus more on what happened on that night when she was found dead on a bath tub in a hotel in Makati.

“Wala pa rin. Wala pa talaga,” Dennis said when asked who will play as Christine.

Sharon reportedly wanted Kapuso actress Bianca Umali to portray her daughter in the film.

