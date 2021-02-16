CHINESE NEW YEAR
KOREAN WAVE
MOVIES
MUSIC
^
Bianca Umali eyed to play Christine Dacera in biopic
From left: Bianca Umali, Christine Dacera
Bianca Umali, Christine Dacera via Instagram, screenshots

Bianca Umali eyed to play Christine Dacera in biopic

Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - February 16, 2021 - 4:31pm

MANILA, Philippines — The life of deceased flight attendant Christine Dacera is reportedly going to be immortalized into a movie soon.

According to a report by Gorgy Rula on Pilipino Star Ngayon, line producer Dennis Evangelista told the veteran columnist that there are talks between the producer and Christine's mom Sharon, but they still have not finalized the deal.

The report also added that there's an independent film producer who wanted to turn Christine's life into a movie, but will focus more on what happened on that night when she was found dead on a bath tub in a hotel in Makati.

“Wala pa rin. Wala pa talaga,” Dennis said when asked who will play as Christine.

Sharon reportedly wanted Kapuso actress Bianca Umali to portray her daughter in the film.

RELATED: Christine Dacera 'natural death': What are aneurysms?

BIANCA UMALI CHRISTINE DACERA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Panelo slams Agot Isidro, Enchong Dee for criticizing Duterte over ABS-CBN franchise
Panelo slams Agot Isidro, Enchong Dee for criticizing Duterte over ABS-CBN franchise
By Jan Milo Severo | 23 hours ago
Presidential Chief Legal Counsel Salvador Panelo asked actors Enchong Dee and Agot Isidro if they have plans to run in...
Entertainment
fbfb
Frankie Pangilinan's funny reaction to Sharon-Kiko Valentine's date becomes singles' mood
Frankie Pangilinan's funny reaction to Sharon-Kiko Valentine's date becomes singles' mood
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
“(Heart) day. Yun lang walang happy walang valentine char,” she wrote.
Entertainment
fbfb
Ellen Adarna, Derek Ramsay spend Valentine's Day together
Ellen Adarna, Derek Ramsay spend Valentine's Day together
By Jan Milo Severo | 22 hours ago
Actress-model Ellen Adarna celebrated Valentine's Day with Kapuso actor Derek Ramsay, fueling rumors that their relationship...
Entertainment
fbfb
Laurenti Dyogi, Star Magic greet Johnny Manahan despite expos&eacute;s vs ABS-CBN
Laurenti Dyogi, Star Magic greet Johnny Manahan despite exposés vs ABS-CBN
By Jan Milo Severo | 23 hours ago
“He is an icon in the industry and there will only be one Mr. M. I am privileged that I had him as a mentor when I was...
Entertainment
fbfb
Exes Julia Barretto, Joshua Garcia star in Moira Dela Torre's Valentine song 'Paubaya'
Exes Julia Barretto, Joshua Garcia star in Moira Dela Torre's Valentine song 'Paubaya'
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Former lovers Julia Barretto and Joshua Garcia reunited onscreen in an emotional music video for singer Moira Dela Torre’s...
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
Would Alfred like the idea of playing Bonifacio again?
Would Alfred like the idea of playing Bonifacio again?
By Ricky Lo | 17 hours ago
Not sure if Reality Entertainment’s Dondon Monteverde and Erik Matti have already negotiated with any of the seven men...
Entertainment
fbfb
The tale of The Juans
The tale of The Juans
By Baby A. Gil | 17 hours ago
The Juans is in a celebratory mood. The local band has landed on Billboard Magazine’s Next Big Sound at the very high...
Entertainment
fbfb
BGYO: All the hard work was worth it
BGYO: All the hard work was worth it
By Boy Abunda | 17 hours ago
Practice makes perfect. This is especially true to Akira Morishita, Gelo Rivera, JL Toreliza, Mikki Claver and Nate Porcalla...
Entertainment
fbfb
Singles Awareness Day: Isabelle 'Duday' de Leon says singles shouldn't have toxic relationship with self
play
Singles Awareness Day: Isabelle 'Duday' de Leon says singles shouldn't have toxic relationship with self
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
In time for Singles Awareness Day today, beauty queen Isabelle de Leon had an advice for single people just like he...
Entertainment
fbfb
Regine Velasquez tests negative for COVID-19, moves concert to February 28
Regine Velasquez tests negative for COVID-19, moves concert to February 28
By Ratziel San Juan | 1 day ago
"Asia's Songbird" has since wasted no time in resuming preparations for "Freedom: Regine Velasquez-Alcasid Digital Concert,”...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with