Christine Dacera 'natural death': What are aneurysms?

MANILA, Philippines — Following the tragic death of flight attendant Christine Dacera, interest in aneurysms grew significantly in the Philippines, based on Google Trends data.

Here’s what you should know about aneurysms.

According to the UK-based National Health Service, an aneurysm is a "bulge in a blood vessel caused by a weakness in the blood vessel wall, usually where it branches."

This occurs when blood passes through the weakened blood vessel and the blood pressure causes a small area to bulge outwards like a balloon.

While aneurysms can occur in any blood vessel in the human body, the two most frequent locations are:

the brain

the aorta, which transports blood away from the heart to the rest of the body

The larger an aneurysm, the greater the risk for rupture (bursting), which in turn may result in life-threatening hemorrhage or uncontrolled bleeding and possibly death.

According to John Hopkins Medicine, an aneursym may be caused by multiple factors resulting in the breakdown of the "well-organized structural components (proteins) of the aortic wall that provide support and stabilize the wall."

The exact cause isn't fully known but atherosclerosis (hardening of the arteries with a sticky substance called plaque) is figured in aneurysmal disease.

Risk factors for atherosclerosis include:

Older age

Male

Family history

Genetic factors

Hyperlipidemia (elevated fats and cholesterol in the blood)

Hypertension (high blood pressure)

Smoking

Diabetes

Obesity

According to the Columbia University Department of Neurology, alcohol consumption, especially binge-drinking, is an acquired risk factor associated with aneurysm formation.

Specific causes and symptoms of aneurysms depend on their location in the body.

Symptoms associated with their respective aneurysm type include:

Constant pain in abdomen, chest, lower back, or groin area

Sudden severe headache, nausea, vomiting, visual disturbance, loss of consciousness

Lower abdominal, back, and/or groin pain

Easily palpated (felt) pulsation of the artery located in the groin area (femoral artery) or on the back of the knee (popliteal artery), pain in the leg, sores on the feet or lower legs

Since symptoms of an aneurysm may resemble other medical conditions, it is important to consult a medical professional.

Specific treatment for aneurysms will be determined by a doctor based on factors like age, overall health, medical history, extent of the disease (location, size and growth rate of the aneurysm), as well as signs and symptoms. — Video by Efigenio Toledo IV

