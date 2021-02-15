CHINESE NEW YEAR
KOREAN WAVE
MOVIES
MUSIC
^
Regine Velasquez tests negative for COVID-19, moves concert to February 28
The “Freedom: Regine Velasquez-Alcasid Digital Concert" was originally scheduled on on Feb. 14, 2021.
ABS-CBN/Released

Regine Velasquez tests negative for COVID-19, moves concert to February 28

Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - February 15, 2021 - 12:35pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya singer Regine Velasquez, who was forced to postpone her Valentine’s Day concert after being exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19, herself recently tested negative for the coronavirus.

Regine previously assured fans that she and her family are fine, thanking them for their understanding regarding the concert's rescheduling.

 

 

"Asia's Songbird" has since wasted no time in resuming preparations for "Freedom: Regine Velasquez-Alcasid Digital Concert,” now set on February 28.

"All previously sold 'Freedom' tickets will be honored on the new concert date," ABS-CBN announced.

Meanwhile, tickets are still available on KTX (ktx.ph). Fans may also gain exclusive access on iWantTFC and TFC IPTV Pay-Per-View, as well as SKY Pay-Per-View.

"Nagpapasalamat din po ako sa inyong lahat sa lahat po ng suporta at pagmamahal po na ibinigay sa amin," Regine addressed her fans in a Sunday video statement.

“Ibabalik po namin ang pagmamahal na 'yan sa inyo dahil sisiguraduhin po namin bibigyan namin kayo ng concert na hinding hindi niyo makakalimutan. Maraming maraming salamat po.”

 

REGINE VELASQUEZ
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
The day Robert snatched Barbara from Hollywood
The day Robert snatched Barbara from Hollywood
By Ricky Lo | 1 day ago
It was in 1961 when Robert Arevalo snatched Barbara Perez from Hollywood just after Barbara finished shooting No Man is an...
Entertainment
fbfb
&lsquo;The Wedding of the Century&rsquo;
‘The Wedding of the Century’
By From the collection of DANNY DOLOR | 2 days ago
It was billed ‘The Wedding of the Century,’ the event attended by pomp and circumstance.
Entertainment
fbfb
Kim Chiu, Xian Lian respond to Myanmar fans' request over coup fears
Kim Chiu, Xian Lian respond to Myanmar fans' request over coup fears
By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
Kapamilya couple Kim Chiu and Xian Lim responded to their fans in Myanmar asking them to spread the awareness over what’s...
Entertainment
fbfb
Lasting romance starts with close friendship
Lasting romance starts with close friendship
By Ricky Lo | 3 days ago
For a romance to last, the partners should start as close friends.
Entertainment
fbfb
Julia Barretto liked Gerald Anderson's post with same caption as ex Bea Alonzo's
Julia Barretto liked Gerald Anderson's post with same caption as ex Bea Alonzo's
By Jan Milo Severo | 5 days ago
“Gaya gaya amp. HAHAHA,” @fayepunzalan_24 commented.
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
Frankie Pangilinan's funny reaction to Sharon-Kiko Valentine's date becomes singles' mood
Frankie Pangilinan's funny reaction to Sharon-Kiko Valentine's date becomes singles' mood
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 hour ago
“(Heart) day. Yun lang walang happy walang valentine char,” she wrote.
Entertainment
fbfb
Exes Julia Barretto, Joshua Garcia star in Moira Dela Torre's Valentine song 'Paubaya'
Exes Julia Barretto, Joshua Garcia star in Moira Dela Torre's Valentine song 'Paubaya'
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 hours ago
Former lovers Julia Barretto and Joshua Garcia reunited onscreen in an emotional music video for singer Moira Dela Torre’s...
Entertainment
fbfb
How they sustain LDR
How they sustain LDR
By Ricky Lo | 14 hours ago
Yesterday was officially the special Day of the Hearts but as far as Lovi Poe and Benjamin Alves are concerned, every day...
Entertainment
fbfb
A tale of three weddings
A tale of three weddings
By Pat-P Daza | 14 hours ago
It’s the day after Valentine’s Day and I’m wondering how many couples had the chance to spend this special...
Entertainment
fbfb
Good time, good vibes with Sef & Andre
Good time, good vibes with Sef & Andre
By Jerry Donato | 1 day ago
Sef Cadayona and Andre Paras, hosts of GMA News TV’s Game of the Gens: They complement each other and have the same...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with