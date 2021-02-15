Regine Velasquez tests negative for COVID-19, moves concert to February 28

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya singer Regine Velasquez, who was forced to postpone her Valentine’s Day concert after being exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19, herself recently tested negative for the coronavirus.

Regine previously assured fans that she and her family are fine, thanking them for their understanding regarding the concert's rescheduling.

Yes we are postponing the #freedom concert because I was exposed to someone who tested positive. Ok ako at ang family ko so don’t worry. We will announce the concert date as soon as possible. Thank you so much for your understanding ???????? pic.twitter.com/lJdUtFRKSO — regine alcasid (@reginevalcasid) February 10, 2021

"Asia's Songbird" has since wasted no time in resuming preparations for "Freedom: Regine Velasquez-Alcasid Digital Concert,” now set on February 28.

"All previously sold 'Freedom' tickets will be honored on the new concert date," ABS-CBN announced.

Meanwhile, tickets are still available on KTX (ktx.ph). Fans may also gain exclusive access on iWantTFC and TFC IPTV Pay-Per-View, as well as SKY Pay-Per-View.

"Nagpapasalamat din po ako sa inyong lahat sa lahat po ng suporta at pagmamahal po na ibinigay sa amin," Regine addressed her fans in a Sunday video statement.

“Ibabalik po namin ang pagmamahal na 'yan sa inyo dahil sisiguraduhin po namin bibigyan namin kayo ng concert na hinding hindi niyo makakalimutan. Maraming maraming salamat po.”