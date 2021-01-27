KOREAN WAVE
MOVIES
MUSIC
What you need to know: 'Freedom: The Regine Velasquez Valentine Digital Concert'
The “Freedom: Regine Velasquez-Alcasid Digital Concert" will be held on Feb. 14, 2021.
ABS-CBN/Released

What you need to know: 'Freedom: The Regine Velasquez Valentine Digital Concert'

Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - January 27, 2021 - 8:20pm

MANILA, Philippines — Single on Valentine's Day?

That's okay. You won't have to feel alone since "Asia's Songbird" is ready to take you out on a date through the upcoming “Freedom: Regine Velasquez-Alcasid Digital Concert."

Kapamilya singer Regine Velasquez will perform 20 songs for around two hours on February 14.

Keeping the guests and setlist secret, the 50-year-old only hinted that audiences will be satisfied by the surprises she has in store.

“A lot of the songs for this concert are not within my comfort zone. I wanted to surprise and satisfy my audience and hopefully will be able to do that in the ‘Freedom’ concert,” Regine said during a recent media conference.

Regine confirmed that the event will have a full concert setup complete with a live band and backup singers and dancers accompanying her.

The concert will be directed by Paolo Valenciano with musical direction from Raul Mitra.

Although VIP tickets were sold out within 12 hours of release, general admission tickets are still available at P1,200 each on ktx.ph and will soon be available on iWantTFC.

The title "Freedom" refers to many things for Regine: “Because of the pandemic that happened, it’s like we all want to be free. Personally, I wanted to do something else and be given that freedom of singing whatever I want,” she said.

"Freedom" marks Regine's biggest online concert to date, collecting more than P1 million in ticket sales less than 12 hours after release.

REGINE VELASQUEZ
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Reunion of yesteryear&rsquo;s sex princesses
Reunion of yesteryear’s sex princesses
By Ricky Lo | 21 hours ago
Once upon a time, there was Alma Moreno, followed on the hot trail by (in this order) Rosanna Roces, Ara Mina and Maui Taylor....
Entertainment
fbfb
Cougar? Sheryl Cruz says love knows no age
Cougar? Sheryl Cruz says love knows no age
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapuso celebrities Sheryl Cruz and Jeric Gonzales both agreed that age doesn’t matter when it comes to love.
Entertainment
fbfb
Jaclyn Jose to try out for Disney role
Jaclyn Jose to try out for Disney role
By Ratziel San Juan | 10 hours ago
Although no professional acting experience is required, Jaclyn brings multiple acting trophies under her belt, including the...
Entertainment
fbfb
Gretchen Ho moves from ABS-CBN to TV5, still willing to work with ex Robi Domingo
Gretchen Ho moves from ABS-CBN to TV5, still willing to work with ex Robi Domingo
By Maridol Ranoa-Bismark | 1 day ago
Star athlete Gretchen Ho looks forward to a busier year, now that she is officially a TV5 talent.
Entertainment
fbfb
Why Ellen Adarna doesn&rsquo;t want to work with John Lloyd Cruz
Why Ellen Adarna doesn’t want to work with John Lloyd Cruz
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 2 days ago
Elias, she said, does not understand yet her and John Lloyd’s work as actors.
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
ABS-CBN confirms film for Bright or Win
ABS-CBN confirms film for Bright or Win
By Jan Milo Severo | 4 hours ago
The trending Thai tandem shot to popularity last year with their romance-comedy series “2gether The Series” and...
Entertainment
fbfb
'This has to stop': Sue Ramirez, Maris Racal on 'pambababoy' toward women
'This has to stop': Sue Ramirez, Maris Racal on 'pambababoy' toward women
By Jan Milo Severo | 6 hours ago
Kapamilya stars Sue Ramirez and Maris Racal reacted over their photos that were edited to look nude on social media...
Entertainment
fbfb
'It's really to promote tourism': Tim Yap defends Baguio party over alleged quarantine violations
'It's really to promote tourism': Tim Yap defends Baguio party over alleged quarantine violations
By Jan Milo Severo | 6 hours ago
Events and TV host Tim Yap defended his birthday party that he organized in Baguio City amid heavy criticism from social...
Entertainment
fbfb
ABS-CBN warns legal action vs culprits behind fake nudes of Sue Ramirez, Maris Racal
ABS-CBN warns legal action vs culprits behind fake nudes of Sue Ramirez, Maris Racal
By Ratziel San Juan | 8 hours ago
The network said they wouldn’t think twice about legally pursuing those who created, posted, spread or copied the edited...
Entertainment
fbfb
Lessons on regret and redemption from George Clooney&rsquo;s The Midnight Sky
Lessons on regret and redemption from George Clooney’s The Midnight Sky
By Nathalie Tomada | 21 hours ago
One of the highlights that fittingly ended a year of Zoom press junkets was The STAR’s interview with Hollywood star...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with