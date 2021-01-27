What you need to know: 'Freedom: The Regine Velasquez Valentine Digital Concert'

MANILA, Philippines — Single on Valentine's Day?

That's okay. You won't have to feel alone since "Asia's Songbird" is ready to take you out on a date through the upcoming “Freedom: Regine Velasquez-Alcasid Digital Concert."

Kapamilya singer Regine Velasquez will perform 20 songs for around two hours on February 14.

Keeping the guests and setlist secret, the 50-year-old only hinted that audiences will be satisfied by the surprises she has in store.

“A lot of the songs for this concert are not within my comfort zone. I wanted to surprise and satisfy my audience and hopefully will be able to do that in the ‘Freedom’ concert,” Regine said during a recent media conference.

Regine confirmed that the event will have a full concert setup complete with a live band and backup singers and dancers accompanying her.

The concert will be directed by Paolo Valenciano with musical direction from Raul Mitra.

Although VIP tickets were sold out within 12 hours of release, general admission tickets are still available at P1,200 each on ktx.ph and will soon be available on iWantTFC.

The title "Freedom" refers to many things for Regine: “Because of the pandemic that happened, it’s like we all want to be free. Personally, I wanted to do something else and be given that freedom of singing whatever I want,” she said.

"Freedom" marks Regine's biggest online concert to date, collecting more than P1 million in ticket sales less than 12 hours after release.