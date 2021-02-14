CHINESE NEW YEAR
Good time, good vibes with Sef & Andre

Jerry Donato (The Philippine Star) - February 14, 2021 - 12:00am

Yes, they were “separated at birth” but Sef Cadayona and Andre Paras share that wacky, adorable personality that makes them the life of a party. This is what they will also bring as the millennial hosts of GMA News TV’s Game of the Gens, which premieres tonight at 7:45. They bond together and click as showbiz brothers to bring only good time and good vibes.

“Yes, very. It fits this type of show,” said Andre of what some think that he and Sef fit the bill in a recent media conference via Zoom. “This is the first time Sef and I will be hosting and obviously we’re known always (being) on cam, always on TV, following our script and always (playing) a different character. With this hosting, (we are able to show) this is who we are as individuals and I’m very happy to share (the stage with everyone), sobrang kulit namin. I do believe that our personality fits the show. I’m thankful that we were chosen for it.”

Asked if he considered Game of the Gens a perfect project, Andre gave his nod of approval and added, “Flawless.”

For his part, Sef shared thoughts about his tandem with Andre.

“(I and Andre) complement each other,” said he, adding laughingly, “height-wise. We always have something to laugh about. For me, magka-iba man kami ng attitude (we may differ in terms of attitude or in the way we look at things), but yung energy namin towards the show ay parehas at pantay (our level of energy towards the show is the same and equal). This is my first time to host a game show and I’m happy that I’m doing (the show) with Andre, (we’re) very comfortable with each other. Alam namin kung kailan kami mag-ti-timing ng hiritan (we know when’s the perfect time to banter) to make the guests feel very welcome and comfortable when we ask them questions.”

The hosts will challenge the contestants’ through “multigenerational” questions and topics that range from music, dance, entertainment to fashion and trends. Members of each team are Baby Boomers, Gen X, Millennials and Gen Z. They engage themselves in three rounds named Tough Pick, Match Better and List Mo Na ‘Yan. The Miss Tres (composed of Mariko, Crissy and Mariel, who appeared in Britain’s Got Talent) as the Gen Dolls will add fun and entertainment to the game.

“Since it’s a taped episode, the great thing about it is instead na kami lang ni Sef and The Miss Tres ang nag-uusap-usap, we get a chance to talk to our contestants,” said Andre. “We know that even if they are actors and actresses, kinakabahan sila. You can’t fake that and you can’t change that. (We have) to make them feel at home, ito na ang bahay nila with us. We have to make them feel at home and feel relaxed.”

To create that atmosphere, the hosts have to be in the zone first for everything to appear naturally.

“This is my own tip, be yourself in a way that (you) imagine you’re just at home talking to guests,” said Andre, “’yun lang… we have (to be) ourselves.” He added that they might look and sound robotic if they let pressure stand in their way.

For Sef, however, No. 1 rule on the must-do list is the mastery of Game of the Gens mechanics. “Once na makabisado na namin yung buong laro, dire-diretso na yun (Once we have memorized the ins and outs of the game, things will then run smoothly). We can banter with our co-hosts The Miss Tres (also known as) Gen Dolls and communicate more with our guests.”

Sef and Andre are fortunate millennials to headline an original comedy game show in the new normal. Lucky, too, are the viewers who have something to add to their Sunday TV watching habit.

(Directed by Rico Gutierrez, Kapuso abroad can also catch Game of the Gens on GMA Life TV. For details, visit www.gmanetwork.com/international.)

