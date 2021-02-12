Valentine's watch list: Flicks to see under Netflix's 'kilig' category

MANILA, Philippines — "Kilig" is a very Pinoy term that when asked to explain to foreigners, many Filipinos would grapple with explanation. It was, however, added to the Oxford dictionary in 2016.

Oxford defined "kilig" as a noun and adjective; as a noun, it means "exhilaration or elation caused by an exciting or romantic experience; an instance of this, a thrill." You get the drift when it is used as an adjective.

And now, it's even used as a description for movies streaming on Netflix. Just like singer-songwriter Kakie Pangilinan, we were pleasantly surprised to find out that this uniquely Filipino word has found its way to our favorite streaming site.

In time for Valentine's Day cuddling and binging, here are some of the titles that fall under Netflix's "kilig" category.

'Romeo + Juliet'

This period drama, and arguably the most popular of William Shakespeare's work about the tragic tale of star-crossed lovers, celebrates the 25th anniversary of its movie adaptation this year.

Who could forget the love story of Romeo and Juliet? The 1996 Baz Luhrmann movie stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Claire Danes in a movie that had the stars saying their romantic lines, even their last words in rhyme as written by Shakespeare.

It also has one of the cutest first meetings in movie history as well as the saddest and most tragic ending. No surprise there.

'Bridgerton'

Yep, Netflix's biggest hit to date, with 82 million households around the world streaming Shonda Rhimes' latest TV offering in just 28 days.

The story is as paperback as its origin is, adapted from popular romance author Julia Quinn and her nine-novel series. Its racially diverse cast and steamy scenes set in Regency era with all the fabulous debutante balls and costumes hook viewers in from Asia to the Americas and Africa.

'Crazy Rich Asians'

The definitive Asian romantic-comedy movie of recent times. Based on the book by Kevin Kwan, the all-Asian ensemble pulled off an engaging and relatable romantic comedy that centers on newly engaged Rachel Chu (Constance Wu) and Nick Young (Henry Golding).

Both of Chinese descent who are based in New York, the couple decides to have the meet-the-parents moment when Nick asks Rachel to fly with him to Singapore. Girl is clueless, though, that Nick just happens to belong to Singapore's 1 percent. Adding to the complication is Nick's domineering mother, Eleanor (Michelle Yeoh).

Since this is a romantic-comedy, we all know this will end on a happy note, and with an ending like that, a sequel is bound to happen.

'Pride & Prejudice'

Jane Austen has basically made Elizabeth Bennet and Fitzwilliam Darcy favorite templates or character tropes of romance. Two headstrong, snarky individuals falling in love? Check. A bookish, sensible woman who could argue her way in 19th century England? Check. A snarky jerk who actually is a good guy "with a heart of gold"? Check.

The 2005 version stars Keira Knightley and Matthew Macfadyen as Lizzie and Mr. Darcy.

'Bridget Jones' Diary'

This is a modern retelling of Jane Austen's beloved work. Renee Zellweger is Bridget Jones who is in her 30s, a romantic and is fond of confessing her feelings to her diary. Hence, the movie's title. She fantasizes about her hot, womanizer boss, Daniel Cleaver (Hugh Grant).

Then, she starts to change her life by dealing with her weight issues. She finds herself going home to her parents where she meets Mark Darcy (Colin Firth), and yes, like Lizzie and Mr. Darcy, sparks didn't fly for them either during their first meeting.

But they keep on meeting each other, and thus, we know what happens next. The first movie is quite a success that it has sequels, "Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason" and "Bridget Jones' Baby."

This has already been a rollercoaster of emotions, and something tells us Valentine’s Day could be no different. So whether you’ll be with your significant other, or apart - or if you just want someone to burn for - here are the films and series to watch (from sweet to steamy to toxic, and everything in between) to satisfy all your Valentine’s Day moods.

Sweet/True Love:

'To All The Boys: Always and Forever' - Senior year of high school takes center stage as Lara Jean returns from a family trip to Korea and considers her college plans — with and without Peter.

'Love Alarm' - In a world where an app alerts people if someone in the vicinity likes them, Kim Jojo experiences young love while coping with personal adversities.

'Emily in Paris' - After landing her dream job in Paris, Chicago marketing exec Emily Cooper embraces her adventurous new life while juggling work, friends and romance.

'Start-Up' - Set in the cutthroat world of Korea’s high-tech industry, Seo Dal-mi dreams of becoming the next Steve Jobs. On the other hand, former kid math whiz Nam Do-san is the founder of a struggling company. They share a connection from years ago, and their paths cross years later as they seek success.

'The Big Day' - Produced by Conde Nast India, this reality series follows the journeys of 12 different, and differentiated, couples, as they take the reins of planning the most unique and lavish wedding of their dreams.

'Crash Landing On You' - A paragliding mishap drops a South Korean heiress into North Korea -- and into the arms of an army officer, who decides he will help her get home.

Steamy/True Love:

'The Kissing Booth' - When teenager Elle’s first kiss leads to a forbidden romance with the hottest boy in high school, she risks her relationship with her best friend.

'It’s Okay to Not Be Okay' - An antisocial children’s book writer and a selfless psych ward caretaker cross paths and embark on a romantic and extraordinary road to emotional healing.

'Your Name Engraved Herein' - In 1987, as martial law ends in Taiwan, Jia-han and Birdy fall in love amid family pressure, homophobia, and social stigma.

'Sex Education' - Thanks to his therapist mom, Otis has all the answers when it comes to sex advice. He meets the rebellious Maeve, who proposes a school sex-therapy clinic.

'Elite' - When three working-class teens enroll in an exclusive private school, the clash between them and the wealthy students leads to a rollercoaster of steamy romance and murder.

Steamy/Red Flag:

'Behind Her Eyes' - Louise, a single mother, finds comfort and a new lease of life through an affair with her psychiatrist boss, David. Her life is turned upside down when she befriends his wife but later finds herself in a web of secrets and lies where nothing is what it seems. Based on the No.1 bestseller of the same name.

'Malcolm & Marie' - As a filmmaker and his girlfriend return home from his movie premiere, smoldering tensions and painful revelations push them toward a romantic reckoning.

'YOU' - A dangerously charming, intensely obsessive young man goes to extreme measures to insert himself into the lives of those he is transfixed by.

'Alter Me' - An HR manager seeks the mentorship of a coveted escort to better connect with other people and her own emotions. However, he soon opens her heart to unexpected feelings.

'Hayop Ka!' - Nimfa Dimaano is a perfume sales kitty at a department store, while her boyfriend, Roger, the macho mongrel is a janitor. Nimfa meets Iñigo, the bourgeoisie business dog and their chemistry ignites.

Sweet/Red Flag:

'Fate: The Winx Saga' - Follows the coming-of-age journey of five fairies attending Alfea, a magical boarding school in the Otherworld where they must learn to master their magical powers while navigating love, rivalries, and the monsters that threaten their very existence.

'Riverdale' - While navigating the troubled waters of sex, romance, school and family, teen Archie and his gang become entangled in a dark Riverdale mystery.

'Cuddle Weather' - When a seasoned sex worker sleeps with a rookie call boy, they soon learn that a strictly physical relationship doesn’t completely satisfy them.

'Too Hot to Handle' - On the shores of paradise, gorgeous singles meet and mingle. But there's a twist. To win a $100,000 grand prize, they'll have to give up sex.