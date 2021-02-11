CHINESE NEW YEAR
LIST: Chinese dramas to binge-watch on Chinese New Year, Valentine's Day 2021
'The World of Fantasy' 
iQiyi/Released

Kathleen A. Llemit (Philstar.com) - February 11, 2021 - 4:57pm

MANILA, Philippines — The following days are going to be an eventful and long weekend. For those working, whether at home or reporting to the office, it means a break from the gruelling demands of the job. For students, it means more time to take a break from their modules.

With more time outside of work and school, catching up on new and interesting series and movies sounds fun. Here are some Chinese and other Asian shows that you might check out from streaming app iQiyi International.

 'L.U.C.A.'

One of the original Hallyu stars Kim Rae-won headlines  "L.U.C.A," a thriller based on Charles Darwin’s theory that all species of life have descended over time from common ancestors. Ji Oh (Rae-won) and Gu Reum, played by Lee Da-hee, cross paths as they try to seek answers about the mysteries in their own lives.

Catch Nam Joo-hyuk in "Josee," an iQiyi exclusive Korean movie. The story revolves around a university student is intrigued by a woman in a wheelchair (played by Han Ji-min). As he pays her more attention and visits her frequently, love inevitably blooms.

"How To Be Thirty" captures the work and love lives of women who have just entered their 30s. The iQiyi exclusive features CNBLUE’s Kang Min-hyuk, Jung In-sun of "Welcome to Waikiki" and EXID member Hani.  

'Dear. M'

This follows the twists and turns of characters who are all searching for the mysterious “M”— who caught their interest in an anonymous post on a Seoyeon University online community. The cast includes Park Hye-soo, Jeong Jae-hyun, Roh Jeong-eui, Bae Hyun-sung, Lee Jin-hyuk, and Woo Da-vi.

'My Heroic Husband'

This follows the journey of a modern businessman (played by Guo Qi Lin) who time-traveled back to the ancient times, into the body of a useless son-in-law of a commerce family and gets involved in the affairs of the country.

'Times'

In this political thriller, Seo Jung-in (Lee Joo-young) connects with reporter Lee Jin-woo (Lee Seo-jin) from five years in the past through a phone call and discovers a dangerous truth and a journey to prevent the death of her father, Seo Gi-tae (Kim Yeong-cheol).

'Go Go Squid 2: DT. Appledog's Time'

This follows the adventures of two passionate, dedicated individuals seeing action in the national robot competition which seeks to promote robotics among the younger generation. Taking on the lead roles are Hu Yitian as Wu Bai (DT) and Li Yi Tong as Ai Qing (Appledog).

'Celestial Authority Academy' 

This is a romantic drama centered around male lead Zhao Jingyang who has never believed in fate but changes his outlook after meeting new friends. The iQiyi exclusive features Idol Producer’s Roi Qin and Zhou Yan Chen, and Xu Hao (from "Girlfriend" and "The Rise of Phoenixes").

'The World of Fantasy' 

This adaptation from the novel "Spiritual Realm" tells the story of a group of passionate teenagers, along with new mentors and friends, jointly guard the spiritual domain as they search for truth in their life experiences and pursue higher power.

The main characters are played by Adam Fan as Qin Lie, Cheng Xiao as Ling Yu Shi, and Liu Yi Tong as Song Ting Yu.

'My Bestfriend’s Story'

This a drama set in 21st century Shanghai starring Cecilia Liu and Ni Ni. It revolves around two women with different backgrounds and personalities who forge a deep friendship as they support each other through hard times in life. 


 

