Janine Gutierrez bares mom Lotlot's role in love story with Rayver Cruz
Janine and Rayver
Janine Gutierrez via Instagram

Kathleen A. Llemit (Philstar.com) - February 9, 2021 - 1:37pm

MANILA, Philippines — It was the case of "Mother knows best" for Janine Gutierrez and Rayver Cruz as Janine revealed that her mother, actress Lotlot de Leon, had a hand at how their relationship began.

The actress has been in a steady relationship with Rayver since news of them dating surfaced in 2017.

"Siguro ang natutunan ko ay mahalaga din ‘yung opinion ng mommy ko. Parang how the person treats the family. Lalo na tayong mga Pilipino, mahalaga sa’tin ‘yung pamilya natin. ‘Yung mommy ko, gustong-gusto talaga s’ya ever since. Even before me, si Mama talaga," Janine told Philstar.com in a recent virtual press conference on what makes her relationship with Rayver strong despite that they are now working for rival TV stations ABS-CBN and GMA.

She recalled that her mother Lotlot and Rayver worked together in the 2004 teen fantasy supernatural drama "Spirits." Rayver was one of the leads while Lotlot was among its antagonists.

"Kasi actually they were together in ‘Spirits,’ dati pa. I met him nu’ng nag-open ‘yung restaurant ni Mama. Du’n kami nagkita. It was I guess an instant connection din," she recalled.

She also shared a relationship advice in time for Valentine's Day: "Ang lesson ko dapat pagdating sa love, dapat wala ka dapat ipilit. Dapat smooth lang ‘yung mga bagay-bagay. Just let it happen naturally. D’un mo siguro masasabi kung para ba kayo sa isa’t isa, ‘yung ‘di pilit, ‘di mahirap, kalma lang."

fbfb
fbfb
fbfb
fbfb
fbfb
fbfb
fbfb
fbfb
fbfb
fbfb
