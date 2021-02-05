Janine Gutierrez explains ABS-CBN move despite franchise non-renewal

MANILA, Philippines — Urian 2020 Best Actress Janine Gutierrez carefully thought about her move from GMA to ABS-CBN.

"It was a personal decision," she said during ABS-CBN's virtual press con early this week.

Early this year, she shocked showbiz pundits when it was announced that she is the newest talent of ABS-CBN. Many were asking: Why did she sign with the network that has lost its franchise?

The gorgeous actress quashed doubts when she answered the question during her recent video conference with the press.

"Ako, personally, I’m amazed at how, despite the situation, ABS-CBN comes up with so much quality content at saka ‘yung mga Kapamilya ‘di bumibitaw, ‘di ba? Especially now, ‘ASAP’ is on TV5 at ang sabi nga, everything is also digital, online, napakaraming mga Kapamilya ang kasama din natin ngayon, so I feel like the opportunities are limitless din na rin ngayon," she said.

True enough, the new co-host of the long-running Sunday musical show has the enviable advantage of being simulcast in different platforms — the free TV channels TV5 and A2Z and online platform Kapamilya Online Live.

"My first time inside ABS-CBN was diretso sa ‘ASAP’ stage. Andun po ‘yung kaba ko at parang surreal lang… Ang laki ng pasasalamat ko sa ‘ASAP.’ Parang malaking akap ‘yung naramdaman ko nu’ng araw na ‘yun," she recalled.

The last time that she set foot in ABS-CBN was when their high school batch did the studio tour in the set of game show "Game KNB?"

Janine also showed her confidence as a young adult who knows what she wants and goes after it.

"Siguro I’m also in that stage in my career na ‘di na rin naman ako teenager and I feel like some opportunities would only come once. And I really wanted to grab this opportunity and make new projects, work with new stories, meet new people. Kahit ano pa man ang situation, masaya talaga ako na nandito ako sa ABS-CBN," she shared.

“Matagal ko rin po s’ya pinag-isipan (paglipat). Ako pa as a person, lagi kong wini-weigh ‘yung pros and cons. I’m just really grateful to be given that opportunity," she added.

It helped her that she has the support of her family and friends.

“I’m grateful because I have the support of my family, friends," she said.

“Noong mas nakatagal na ko sa industriya, mas naging confident ako na dapat ako na ang nagdedecide para sa sarili ko kasi d’un mo mas mapupuntahan ‘yung gusto mong puntahan, d’un mo mas magagawa ‘yung mga projects na gusto mong gawin and, of course, I would always consider what my parents would say, ‘yung pamilya ko.”

She belongs to the Gutierrez clan, many of whom followed in the footsteps of their patriarch Eddie Gutierrez. Her aunt and uncles on the Gutierrez side include siblings Ruffa and Richard Gutierrez who are the half-siblings of her father, Monching. Her mother, Lotlot de Leon, is the daughter of Nora Aunor and Christopher de Leon.

Career move is another consideration for the recent FAMAS Best Actress for her portrayal in "Babae at Baril."

"Pangarap ko rin talagang makagawa ng international project and what better place to start than here, ‘di ba?" she remarked.

ABS-CBN's many dramas are exported and known in other countries including its Southeast Asian neighbors, Indonesia and Malaysia, and even as far as Africa and Latin America. Some of its most popular works in these territories are "Pangako Sa'Yo" and "Wildflower."

She confessed that she had long been impressed with ABS-CBN even when she was still with her former network.

“The impression has always been impressive. Impressive. Kahit ano namang station ka, meron ‘yang respeto bilang artista na alam mo kung maganda ‘yung proyekto, magaling ‘yung pagka-arte. And as I said, marami akong iniidolo dito, so I really watch the shows. It’s really exciting kasi talagang nafi-feel ko na sobrang passionate ‘yung mga tao dito sa ABS-CBN about the stories and about bringing out new stories and reaching out to really what people want to see. Kung ano talagang pulso ng mga tao,” she shared.

Even though she has now found a new home, Janine shared her observation on how the pandemic changed network competition.

“Now is the time for collaboration, support, kahit pagdating sa YouTube… Kasi kailangan talaga magkapit-bisig tayo ngayon… I think it’s an exciting time kasi lumalawak ‘yung mundo para sa ating lahat."