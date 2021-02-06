Jane de Leon admits she has a crush on Paulo Avelino

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Jane de Leon admitted that she has a crush on fellow Kapamilya actor Paulo Avelino.

During a media conference for "FPJ's Ang Probinsyano,” Jane was asked whom she wanted to be paired with in future projects with ABS-CBN.

"Si Paulo Avelino pa rin. Kasi ewan ko, alam ba niya? Alam niya yata. Siguro naman alam niya na crush ko siya. Siya ang celebrity crush ko, si Paulo," Jane admitted.

"Given na po na guwapo po si Paulo, pero pagdating po sa acting sobrang galing po talaga niya. Kaya 'yon po 'yung isa sa reason kung bakit gusto ko po siya makaeksena," she added.

Paulo was reportedly her partner in the shelved “Darna” movie.

When asked who are the female celebrities whom she wanted to work with, Jane answered Charo Santos-Concio, Bea Alonzo and Angelica Panganiban.

"Number one po si Ma'am Charo (Santos), gusto ko po siya makaeksena kasi napanood ko po yung 'Eerie' nila ni Ate Bea (Alonzo). Sobrang nagustuhan ko po talaga 'yung film na ginawa ni direk Mikhail Red. Other than Ms. Charo, of course, si Ate Bea. Gusto ko rin makaeksena si Ate Bea and Ate Angelica Panganiban," Jane said.

Apart from being part of "FPJ's Ang Probinsyano," Jane is also preparing for ABS-CBN's highly anticipated "Darna" project.