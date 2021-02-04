KOREAN WAVE
Janine Gutierrez wants to follow Pilita Corrales' footsteps as Valentina
Pilita Corrales as Valentina in a 1994 'Darna' film superimposed on Janine Gutierrez digitally edited to look like Valentina.
Viva Films; Digital editing by Philstar.com/Enrico Alonzo

Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - February 4, 2021 - 2:40pm

MANILA, Philippines — New Kapamilya actress Janine Gutierrez is open to the possibility of playing Darna’s greatest villain Valentina.

In her first virtual press conference as an ABS-CBN artist, Janine said she’s interested to play the snake queen in the upcoming TV series starring Jane De Leon as Darna.

“It’s so interesting to me, kasi, of course, I’m a fan of Darna, I’m a fan of all the old films,” Janine said.

“Actually, parang may napanood ako before na ‘yong lola ko nag-Valentina eh. I’m not sure ha, pero parang noong bata ako,” she added.

Janine's grandmother, music icon Pilita Corrales, played Valentina in the movie "Darna: Ang Pagbabalik" in 1994, with Anjanette Abayari as Darna.

According to Janine, though she and her 'mamita' Pilita have been deemed as fashionable as Valentina, they actually are very simple and love to wear just simple shirts and shorts at home.

The Urian best actress said she’s flattered that people wanted her to play the villain.

“Siyempre, flattered ako na nakikita ako ng ibang tao na mapasama sa ganoong klaseng proyekto. I don’t know, we’ll see,” Janine said, not confirming or denying rumors that she will be Darna's Valentina.

When asked what are the projects lined up for her as Kapamilya, Janine said she has a teleserye, a Star Cinema movie and “ASAP Natin ‘To."

“Ang sure for now, I’m gonna be on ‘ASAP Natin ‘To,’ I’m very excited about that. And in the very near future, isang teleserye, of course, I can’t say much about it pero excited ako just the fact na mayroon akong gagawing teleserye at pelikula sa ABS-CBN,” she said.

