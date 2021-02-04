Bea Alonzo, rumored boyfriend Dominic Roque post 'twinning' photos in Amanpulo

MANILA, Philippines — Valentine's and summer are in the air as Kapamilya star Bea Alonzo and rumored boyfriend Dominic Roque strike again with matching photos.

After posting identical photos of what seemed to be a dinner date, Bea and Dominic both posted photos of themselves in a beach, which according to reports is in Amanpulo, Palawan.

The photos, both posted yesterday, separately showed Bea and Dominic, but both clad in swimwear and holding a glass of champagne.

Prior to this, Bea recently made headlines for admitting that it was “Nic” to whom she her last video call with when asked by good friend Enchong Dee.

In Bea’s latest video blog on her YouTube channel, the actress swapped phones with Enchong.

Enchong asked Bea who is the "Nic" in the actress' last call log.

"Facetime, Nic," Bea told Enchong.

"Sino si Nic?" Enchong replied.

Bea then said it’s “Secret," but she later admitted that it was Dominic.

"Hindi, si Dominic 'yan," Bea said.

Bea couldn’t help but laugh after revealing that it was Dominic.

"Tawa na lang tayo. Gusto mo 'to, di ba?!" Enchong said.

Bea admitted last December in a question and answer vlog of celebrity dermatologist Aivee Teo that she's dating.

"Is it true that you are currently dating someone?" the doctor asked Bea.

"Actually, natanong na ito sa akin nu'ng Q&A sa vlog ko. And I said, right now I'm open to dating and also being happy. If there's anything that I learned from this quarantine, from all these things that have been happening, na-realize ko life is short and that you have to be open to being happy. Dapat hindi ako mag-suffer. If it's going to happen, it's going to happen. If it doesn't happen..." Bea answered.

"So ano siya, yes or no?" Aivee asked Bea again, to which Bea replied: "I'm dating."

Meanwhile, Dominic posted a video of him and Bea in his Tiktok account.

He also replied to an Instagram user asking where is Bea in a photo he posted in BenCab Museum in Baguio.

“Kinukuhaan ako," Dominic replied.