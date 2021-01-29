KOREAN WAVE
MOVIES
MUSIC
Barbie, Kate share âacting-in-a-bubbleâ experiences
Anak Ni Waray Vs. Anak Ni Biday stars Barbie Forteza and Kate Valdez find the lockin- taping challenging but remain committed to bring entertainment to Kapuso viewers

Barbie, Kate share ‘acting-in-a-bubble’ experiences

Jerry Donato (The Philippine Star) - January 29, 2021 - 12:00am

Barbie Forteza and Kate Valdez can definitely hold their own in the presence of experienced stars as shared by their Anak Ni Waray Vs. Anak Ni Biday director Mark Sicat dela Cruz in a recent mediacon via Zoom. “Mahusay silang artista (They’re very good),” he said. “They can keep up with the veteran actors.”

Their commitment to improve the acting craft and bring entertainment to Kapuso viewers remains unfazed. However, Barbie and Kate were not spared from having first-time jitters over working in a “bubble” or a three-week lock-in taping.

“Since we had no taping for several months, I couldn’t deny the (challenge and) adjustment of getting back into my character,” said Kate, who plays Caitlyn in the rom-com series, whose viewers can watch its weeknight recap on the primetime block and new episodes on Feb. 8. “Ano na si Caitlyn? Nasaan na ba ako? Saan na ba nag-stop yung emotions niya? (I had questions like ‘How’s my character, emotions-wise, at this point of the story?’ and ‘What are my recollections of her?’)”

Another adjustment for Kate was dealing with people on the set. She had to refrain herself from beso-beso (cheek kissing) and hugging as signs of friendly gestures. This norm was far different from before when she could talk to and dine with everyone without protocols to follow.

“It was very challenging for all of us,” attested Barbie, who portrays the role of Ginalyn, and recalled that the stars discussed the guidelines thoroughly and had script reading sessions before coming on board. With that, Barbie was given an ample time to get into the psyche of Ginalyn and ready herself in continuing the latter’s personal story.

“Lahat kami parang iisa na yung flow, alam na namin yung flow nung story kasi nakapag-script reading na kami (We were all like one, we were on the same page and knew the flow of the story after the script reading),” said Barbie. “It did help me to warm up my senses and be sensitive to (my character).”

The new-normal acting also required her to be mindful in keeping a safe distance from fellow actors or touching them in emotion-laden scenes, although they could do it since everyone did swab testing to assure health safety. One could imagine the kind of call each actor and the director had to make in mounting scenes considered confrontational and pivotal.

From the actors’ perspective, the lock-in taping also has made them more attune to their characters that results in consistent performance. “You get homesick because you are away from your family,” said Barbie, who understood the idea of direk Mark in presenting the Waray story away from the pandemic.

It’s something viewers should look forward to. After all, the story arc of Anak Ni Waray Vs. Anak Ni Biday has remained unperturbed. No revisions have been made to totally change the storyline. The entire team wants to give viewers another source of good entertainment and make them forget their cares as they watch the TV series.

What do viewers can expect from the show after the recap week?

One is the friendship status between Caitlyn and Ginalyn as shared by Kate in a media statement. Along this line is the role played by Cocoy (Migo Adecer) in a possible reunion. Another is the story of forgiveness between Sussie (Dina Bonnevie) and Amy (Snooky Serna).

The tale of friendship continues in Anak Ni Waray Vs. Anak Ni Biday.

BARBIE KATE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
'This has to stop': Sue Ramirez, Maris Racal on 'pambababoy' toward women
'This has to stop': Sue Ramirez, Maris Racal on 'pambababoy' toward women
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapamilya stars Sue Ramirez and Maris Racal reacted over their photos that were edited to look nude on social media...
Entertainment
fbfb
Liza Soberano noticed by Thai actors Bright Vachirawit, Luke Voyage
Liza Soberano noticed by Thai actors Bright Vachirawit, Luke Voyage
By Ratziel San Juan | 2 days ago
The universal beauty of Kapamilya actress Liza Soberano has been noticed even by stars in the Philippines’ Southeast...
Entertainment
fbfb
Cougar? Sheryl Cruz says love knows no age
Cougar? Sheryl Cruz says love knows no age
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Kapuso celebrities Sheryl Cruz and Jeric Gonzales both agreed that age doesn’t matter when it comes to love.
Entertainment
fbfb
Reunion of yesteryear&rsquo;s sex princesses
Reunion of yesteryear’s sex princesses
By Ricky Lo | 2 days ago
Once upon a time, there was Alma Moreno, followed on the hot trail by (in this order) Rosanna Roces, Ara Mina and Maui Taylor....
Entertainment
fbfb
ABS-CBN warns legal action vs culprits behind fake nudes of Sue Ramirez, Maris Racal
ABS-CBN warns legal action vs culprits behind fake nudes of Sue Ramirez, Maris Racal
By Ratziel San Juan | 1 day ago
The network said they wouldn’t think twice about legally pursuing those who created, posted, spread or copied the edited...
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
Who will play Bonifacio?
Who will play Bonifacio?
By Ricky Lo | 39 minutes ago
Reality Entertainment producer-director tandem Dondon Monteverde and Erik Matti have announced that they are producing the...
Entertainment
fbfb
Willie Revillame cries for missing fans, including those asking money
Willie Revillame cries for missing fans, including those asking money
By Jan Milo Severo | 5 hours ago
“Nami-miss ko na kayo."
Entertainment
fbfb
'Deepfake': Stars who fell victim to edited nude photos, videos
'Deepfake': Stars who fell victim to edited nude photos, videos
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 7 hours ago
The recent news of Korean star Nancy McDonie's and actresses Sue Ramirez and Maris Racal's manipulated sexy photos bring to...
Entertainment
fbfb
How SB19 plans to go up in 2021
Exclusive
How SB19 plans to go up in 2021
By Ratziel San Juan | 9 hours ago
Filipino boy band SB19 is out to expand their brand as they greet 2021 setting new goals for themselves.
Entertainment
fbfb
Quezon City to contact trace after crowds greet Willie Revillame's birthday
Quezon City to contact trace after crowds greet Willie Revillame's birthday
By Ratziel San Juan | 12 hours ago
Scores of fans had gathered outside of Wil Tower along Eugenio Lopez Drive in hopes of receiving cash from the host.
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with