Barbie, Kate share ‘acting-in-a-bubble’ experiences

Barbie Forteza and Kate Valdez can definitely hold their own in the presence of experienced stars as shared by their Anak Ni Waray Vs. Anak Ni Biday director Mark Sicat dela Cruz in a recent mediacon via Zoom. “Mahusay silang artista (They’re very good),” he said. “They can keep up with the veteran actors.”

Their commitment to improve the acting craft and bring entertainment to Kapuso viewers remains unfazed. However, Barbie and Kate were not spared from having first-time jitters over working in a “bubble” or a three-week lock-in taping.

“Since we had no taping for several months, I couldn’t deny the (challenge and) adjustment of getting back into my character,” said Kate, who plays Caitlyn in the rom-com series, whose viewers can watch its weeknight recap on the primetime block and new episodes on Feb. 8. “Ano na si Caitlyn? Nasaan na ba ako? Saan na ba nag-stop yung emotions niya? (I had questions like ‘How’s my character, emotions-wise, at this point of the story?’ and ‘What are my recollections of her?’)”

Another adjustment for Kate was dealing with people on the set. She had to refrain herself from beso-beso (cheek kissing) and hugging as signs of friendly gestures. This norm was far different from before when she could talk to and dine with everyone without protocols to follow.

“It was very challenging for all of us,” attested Barbie, who portrays the role of Ginalyn, and recalled that the stars discussed the guidelines thoroughly and had script reading sessions before coming on board. With that, Barbie was given an ample time to get into the psyche of Ginalyn and ready herself in continuing the latter’s personal story.

“Lahat kami parang iisa na yung flow, alam na namin yung flow nung story kasi nakapag-script reading na kami (We were all like one, we were on the same page and knew the flow of the story after the script reading),” said Barbie. “It did help me to warm up my senses and be sensitive to (my character).”

The new-normal acting also required her to be mindful in keeping a safe distance from fellow actors or touching them in emotion-laden scenes, although they could do it since everyone did swab testing to assure health safety. One could imagine the kind of call each actor and the director had to make in mounting scenes considered confrontational and pivotal.

From the actors’ perspective, the lock-in taping also has made them more attune to their characters that results in consistent performance. “You get homesick because you are away from your family,” said Barbie, who understood the idea of direk Mark in presenting the Waray story away from the pandemic.

It’s something viewers should look forward to. After all, the story arc of Anak Ni Waray Vs. Anak Ni Biday has remained unperturbed. No revisions have been made to totally change the storyline. The entire team wants to give viewers another source of good entertainment and make them forget their cares as they watch the TV series.

What do viewers can expect from the show after the recap week?

One is the friendship status between Caitlyn and Ginalyn as shared by Kate in a media statement. Along this line is the role played by Cocoy (Migo Adecer) in a possible reunion. Another is the story of forgiveness between Sussie (Dina Bonnevie) and Amy (Snooky Serna).

The tale of friendship continues in Anak Ni Waray Vs. Anak Ni Biday.