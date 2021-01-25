KOREAN WAVE
'John en Ellen' confident despite canceled TV5 shows due to poor ratings
Cast of ‘John en Ellen’
TV5 via Facebook

‘John en Ellen’ confident despite canceled TV5 shows due to poor ratings

Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo (Philstar.com) - January 25, 2021 - 7:04pm

MANILA, Philippines — “John en Ellen,” TV5’s new sitcom that premiered yesterday, is “confident” that it will take off despite the cancellation of other TV5 block-timers due to alleged dismal ratings.

“Kung pressure po ang pag-uusapan, of course, any show is a rating game ‘no? For me, it’s just an icing on a cake,” one of the show’s producers and stars, John Estrada, told the press in a virtual press conference last week.

“I’m kind of confident po na maganda ang show namin.”

Estrada said that his TV5 show is not in conflict with his working relations with other TV networks.

“Nagpaalam naman ako sa GMA. Kaya po hindi ako nag-eexclusive sa isang istasyon. Kahit po nu’ng nasa Kapamilya station ako, nakagawa ako ng show dito sa TV5. It’s a matter of being open to them and open communication with them.”

“John en Ellen” also stars Ellen Adarna, who plays John’s wife in the sitcom. 

It can be recalled that TV5 shows "Sunday Noontime Live," "I Got You" and "Sunday Kada" broadcast their final episodes last January 17 reportedly for not performing well in ratings.

Related: TV5 shows bid goodbye reportedly due to poor ratings

According to John, their show’s ultimate goal is not just to have high ratings, but also to bring inspiration to many families that are struggling during the pandemic.

“Gusto po namin magturo ng Filipino family values. Ang pinaka-gusto kong trait nating mga Pilipino is kahit problema, tinatawanan lang natin,” said John.

“Lalo na ngayong pandemic, marami tayong nababalitaang nadedepress. Pero kung alam natin na tayo, bilang isang pamilya, buo tayo, ‘yun ang panghahawakan natin ng lakas. Kasi ang problema parating nandyan ‘yan. Pero kung iba ang pagtingin natin sa problema, gawin nating positive, eh magiging masaya ang buhay.”
 

