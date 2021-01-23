KOREAN WAVE
MOVIES
MUSIC
SB19's 'Hanggang Sa Huli' featured in 'Gameboys' season 2 teaser
P-pop sensation SB19
SB19/Released

SB19's 'Hanggang Sa Huli' featured in 'Gameboys' season 2 teaser

Kathleen A. Llemit (Philstar.com) - January 23, 2021 - 7:40pm

MANILA, Philippines — A'TINs and "Gameboys" fans are shooked! They received the news on Friday evening that their favorite P-pop group and the popular Filipino boys' love (BL) show have collaborated. 

TheIdeaFirst Company released the teaser trailer for "Gameboys 2" on its YouTube channel. It shows gamers-turned-lovers Gavreel (Kokoy de Santos) and Cairo (Elijah Canlas) having their sweet moment while tickling each other. Towards the end of the clip, SB19's hit ballad "Hanggang Sa Huli" was played along with the cast credit.  The trailer ended with the word "Soon" flashed on the screen. 

The video has been viewed over 212,000 times with 30,000 likes and 6,300 comments as of press time. 

Many fans in the comments section were happy to see the collaboration. 

"I was like, 'Man, finally an official trailer'. Then SB19's 'Hanggang Sa Huli' played. (Shocked emoji). The anticipation doubled," Blue 26 wrote  on YouTube channel of TheIdeaFirst Company.  

Some were speculating if the song is a foreshadowing of the relationship between Gavreel and Cairo. 

"Hanggang Sa Huli" is a ballad from  the group's 2020 debut studio album. It is a sad song full of longing and of a love that has long been gone. 

"Kahit pa ang mundo ay mag-iba, ako'y laging nandirito / 'Di man ako para sa 'yo, puso'y 'di magbabago / Walang iba, walang iba, wala nang hahanapin pa / Pag-ibig ko'y sa 'yo, sa 'yo hanggang sa huli," goes part of its lyrics. 

Seventeen's Trash wrote: "SB19XGameboys is one of the best thing that happened this year! My thirdwheel and A'TIN heart is so happy. Pero huy! Mapanakit ang 'Hanggang Sa Huli'. Sana naman hindi rin magiging ganoon ka mapanakit ang Season 2 ng GB." 

Still, many remained excited on the premiere of the show's second season. 

SB19
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Johnny Manahan: ABS-CBN was &lsquo;scared&rsquo; of our TV5&nbsp;show
Johnny Manahan: ABS-CBN was ‘scared’ of our TV5 show
By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
"Maybe we can do something there at Channel 5. Might be fun going up against ABS-CBN!"
Entertainment
fbfb
Mariel Rodriguez laughs off rumor linking Robin Padilla, Mocha Uson
Mariel Rodriguez laughs off rumor linking Robin Padilla, Mocha Uson
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
TV host Mariel Rodriguez announced that she lost 30 pounds amid cheating rumors involving her husband Robin Padilla and...
Entertainment
fbfb
Princess Punzalan evolves from villain to victim in new international film
Princess Punzalan evolves from villain to victim in new international film
By Ratziel San Juan | 2 days ago
Actress Princess Punzalan is exploring new acting territory abroad.
Entertainment
fbfb
Mocha Uson claims 'bitter,' 'kulelat' people behind rumors about her, Robin Padilla
Mocha Uson claims 'bitter,' 'kulelat' people behind rumors about her, Robin Padilla
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
After TV host Mariel Rodriguez, blogger and government official Mocha Uson spoke up about the pregnancy rumors linking...
Entertainment
fbfb
Geneva Cruz lambasts bashers with bikini photos
Geneva Cruz lambasts bashers with bikini photos
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Geneva Cruz finally replied to the "two women" who have been bashing her on social media.
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
Fire and flavor: Peri-Peri chicken with 8 exotic dippings
Fire and flavor: Peri-Peri chicken with 8 exotic dippings
By Alixandra Caole Vila | Over a year ago
How about putting an exotic twist to your usual chicken and gravy meal?
Entertainment
fbfb
Mr. Bean
Mr. Bean
By Scott R. Garceau | Over a year ago
It’s not surprising that Toby Smith, the Australian founder of specialty coffee vendor Toby’s Estate, has encountered...
Entertainment
fbfb
Sisterfields: From Tagaytay farm to fork
Sisterfields: From Tagaytay farm to fork
By Julie Cabatit-Alegre | Over a year ago
Farm to table” is a popular catchphrase we often hear these days in the food industry.
Entertainment
fbfb
Cheryl Tiu&rsquo;s Cross Cultures brings the world to us &mdash; one forkful at a time
Cheryl Tiu’s Cross Cultures brings the world to us — one forkful at a time
By Stephanie Zubiri-Crespi | Over a year ago
Most people don’t know that I, in fact, have a university degree in History and Geography and that learning about people,...
Entertainment
fbfb
Ruby Jack's Steakhouse & Bar: Steakhouse fine-dining supremacy comes to Manila
Ruby Jack's Steakhouse & Bar: Steakhouse fine-dining supremacy comes to Manila
Over a year ago
From a premium menu showcasing imported meats set in the grandest display, to a stunning glass-cased wine cellar holding 900...
Entertainment
fbfb
Chonqing Republic gets a taste of Philippine cuisine
Chonqing Republic gets a taste of Philippine cuisine
Over a year ago
The Philippine Consulate General in Chongqing presented the Philippine food exhibit, “Pagkain,” during the four-day...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with