Filipina Disney star Olivia Rodrigo's song hailed as world's no.1

MANILA, Philippines — "Driver's License," the first song outside Disney of Filipino-American singer Olivia Rodrigo, dominated major music streaming platforms after it was released last January 8.

The song broke the all-time US Spotify record for the biggest single-day streamed song for being streamed 100 million times on Spotify in 10 days.

“Drivers License” already made its way to no. 1 in the US iTunes Top 100 chart, Apple Music’s Top 100: Global chart and Spotify’s Global Top 100 just a few days after its official release.

The music video of the song has over 45 million views on YouTube.

In her Instagram account, Olivia said she couldn’t believed that her song broke records.

“uhhhhhh so drivers license is the number one song in the world rn. never in my wildest dreams did I expect this. thank u guys so much for listening. I can’t believe this is real life,” she wrote.

Rolling Stone wrote in a January 11 article that the "17-year-old Disney star’s debut song is an emotionally potent early contender for song of the year."

Rodrigo first rose to fame as Paige Olvera in the Disney comedy TV series “Bizaardvark” in 2016. She then played Nini Salazar-Roberts in “High School Musical: The Musical,” a musical series on Disney+.

In a 2017 Disney Channel video for the Asian Pacific American Heritage Month, Olivia narrated that her Filipino great-grandfather came to the US as a teenager on a boat to start a new life.

"I'm part Filipina from my father's side," she bagan.

"I'm Olivia Rodrigo, I'm a Filipina and I'm a lumpia fan," shared the 17-year-old, whose father grew up in a Filipino family that passed on Filipino traditions and delicacies like Lumpiang Shanghai or deep-fried ground pork wraps.

"Some traditions that came to my generation is that we actually make Filipino food. My great grandpa had a garden and he was also a really good cook. So we could make Filipino lumpias that are kind of like egg rolls and really yummy!"

According to her, she cherishes her Filipino values like being always kind, respectful and doing the right things.

"I have never been to the Philippines, but I really, really want to," she told the Center for Asian American Media in an interview.

"We still have extended family there, but I’ve never met them. That’s on my bucket list, definitely." — Video from Olivia Rodrigo via YouTube