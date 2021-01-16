KOREAN WAVE
Karla Estrada, Jolina Magdangal, Melai Cantiveros to star in movie 'Soul Sisters'
From left: Momshies Melai Cantiveros, Karla Estrada and Jolina Magdangal

Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - January 16, 2021 - 4:47pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya hosts Karla Estrada, Jolina Magdangal and Melai Cantiveros are set to star in their own film “Soul Sisters” under Star Cinema.

In an exclusive interview with Philstar.com, cast member Johannes Rissler said the movie directed by Easy Ferrer is a comedy movie.

‘‘Yung movie ay comedy siya na ang lead role ay ang tatlong momshies na sina Karla, Jolina, Melai,” Johannes said.

“Ang role ko naman ay body guard ni Ms. Karla Estrada at sobrang na-enjoy lang namin ‘yung shoot ng movie dahil comedy naman sya,” he added.

The “It’s Showtime” BidaMan said the shoot of the movie was a fun experience for a newcomer like him as he will miss the entire cast of the upcoming film.

“At sabi rin ni Direk Easy Ferrer na gusto lang nya positive vibes lang ‘yung buong shoot kasi gusto niya ring maging natural ‘yung fun namin while shooting. Sobra ‘yung bonding naming mga cast at medyo nalungkot pa nga nung patapos na ang aming shoot. Pero lahat ng experience ko sa shoot ay sobrang saya,” he said.

Johannes, meanwhile, said that his ultimate dream in showbiz is work with Bea Alonzo in the future.

“Super crush ko talaga si Bea Alonzo. Of course bukod sa pagiging maganda n’ya, she’s really talented kasi. She’s Movie Queen. Sana mabigyan ako ng chance na maka-work s’ya. That would highlight my career,” he said.

Standing at 6’2 tall, the BidaMan 3rd placer is a member of Professional Models Association of the Philippines. He made his modeling debut at Bench Fashion Week 2017 at the age of 17.

JOLINA MAGDANGAL KARLA ESTRADA MELAI CANTIVEROS
