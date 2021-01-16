KOREAN WAVE
Ex-partner slams Jomari Yllana for alleged lack of support to his children 'sweating in the dark'
Combination photo shows the electricity bill of the former partner of Jomari Yllana, Joy Reyes and his child with her.
Facebook/Joy Reyes and The STAR/File photo

Ex-partner slams Jomari Yllana for alleged lack of support to his children 'sweating in the dark'

Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - January 16, 2021 - 4:04pm

MANILA, Philippines — Actor-turned-politician Jomari Yllana was called out by his former partner for alleged lack of support to their children.

In a lengthy Facebook post, Joy Reyes revealed that their electicity bill has been neglected for several months by the "Gwapings" actor. 

A concerned citizen sent me this and I'm absolutely lost for words... I don't wanna say I'm stupefied for the stupidity...

Posted by Joy Reyes on Friday, 15 January 2021

"But the terrible part of this gross, gross negligence is a father's lack of apathy towards his own children. That is totally sickening!" Joy wrote.

She asked her Facebook followers to inform Jomari that his children are "sweating in the dark." 

"Since he blocked all means of communication, to those who know this guy, Kindly inform this 'Honorable' COUNCILOR of District 1 PARANAQUE JOMARI YLLANA that his children are sweating in the dark & this is making it worse for Fangio who's been having fever for a few days now," she said. 

"So many other issues of abuse that I'm trying so hard not to mind for the time being but directly harming the babies this way can't be tolerated," she added. 

She also asked Jomari to stop causing further trouble to her and their kids. 

"No matter what you do, bec of your selfish choices in life, you will never be the one who will be by their side every single minute of every single day to come to their aid when they need it. So the least you can do is to STOP causing further trouble to the only parent doing it all!" she said. 

Meanwhile, Jomari replied to a social media user, which his former partner shared on Facebook. 

"Sana ginagamit din ang isip paminsan minsan. Nakapagpost sa FB, nakapag picture sa cellphone. May charge ang cellphone at may internet. Oh di ba naputulan ng kuryente pero nakapagpost at may internet. Sana ol," Jomari replied to the social media user adding a laughing emoji. 

Joy, meanwhile, said that the former actor is trying to "discredit the truth." 

"And it's best to stop trying to make these people (who are just genuinely concerned about the babies) feel stupid by telling them to think when obviously it's apparent who's actually looking like a complete moron here," she said.

"Oh boy! For your own sake, Just stfu and focus on solving the problem you created in the first place," she added. 

