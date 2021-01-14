KOREAN WAVE
Daniel Padilla on choosing COVID-19 vaccines: Be careful or be toast
Singer-actor Daniel Padilla
Philstar.com/Erwin Cagadas Jr., file

Daniel Padilla on choosing COVID-19 vaccines: Be careful or be toast

Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - January 14, 2021 - 1:37pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya on- and off-screen partners Daniel Padilla and Kathryn Bernardo do not want to talk about their stand on the COVID-19 vaccine issue surrounding the country today.

TV5’s MJ Marfori asked the KathNiel love team in a recent online press conference on their stand on the vaccine issue, and if they are willing to take the Sinovac vaccine from China.

Daniel replied that it’s a good question, but he wanted to know more details about the vaccine first before commenting on the issue.

“It’s a good question, pero masyadong mainit at baka mapaso tayo d'yan, ‘di ba? So maghihintay pa tayo ng ibang mga detalye about sa vaccine kasi hanggan ngayon naman hindi pa nafa-finalize kung anong mangyayari,” Daniel said.

“So 'wag muna tayong magsalita hangga’t hindi pa na-finalize ang mga bagay at baka mapaso tayo sa niluluto natin,” he added.

Related: COVID-19 vaccines for Filipinos: Origins, efficacy, side effects

Meanwhile, Daniel and Kathryn hoped that the scheduled project for them this year will push through as fans of them are really excited to see them both on screen again.

“As a love team, gusto naming matuloy na rin 'yung project na niluluto para sa amin. Sana within the year magawa natin 'yon dahil marami na ring nag-aabang, marami na ring naghihintay. Kami rin siyempre kasi 'yung istoryang binigay sa amin ay nakaka-excite na rin gawin,” Daniel said.

ABS-CBN announced recently that Daniel and Kathryn will have a new teleserye this year. 

RELATED: Ben&Ben's 'Sa Susunod na Habang Buhay' music video with KathNiel explained

COVID-19 VACCINE DANIEL PADILLA KATHNIEL
