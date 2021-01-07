KOREAN WAVE
Frankie Pangilinan, Bianca Gonzalez apologize for remarks over Christine Dacera case
From left: Singer Frankie Pangilinan; TV host Bianca Gonzalez-Intal
MYX, Rustans/Released
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - January 7, 2021 - 7:09pm

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrities Bianca Gonzalez and Frankie Pangilinan apologized on social media for their remarks following the death of flight attendant Christine Dacera.

In her Twitter account, Bianca said that the call of justice remains to find truth for both Christine and the accused.

 

 

“I am one of those who posted using the term 'rape' and the hashtag justice because the authorities said it was rape. I feel ashamed but also so confused with the conflicting reports. The call for justice remains, but justice to find the truth for both Christine and the accused,” Bianca said.

“My sympathies go out to Christine Dacera's family and friends, to everyone who might have been falsely accused in the news, what a nightmare this must be. I sincerely apologize for my tweet that added to the noise that it was 'rape.' Sana lumabas ang katotohanan,” she added.

 

 

Frankie also took to her Twitter account to say sorry.

“Before i sleep i’d just like to reiterate how absolutely sorry i am for helping to spread misinformation :(( the authorities’ statements were misleading and confusing (and still are) so i hope you can understand. regardless, rape will never be okay, though,” she said.

 

 

“It’s really eating me up guys i read through articles before tweeting but i  should have waited knowing how the authorities function nowadays it’s sick and sad i’m really really sorry.” 

The daughter of "Megastar" Sharon Cuneta and Sen. Francis Pangilinan promised to do better next time.

“I got caught up in the outrage, i promise i’ll do better. i’ve deleted all of the misleading tweets but i stand by everything i said re: respecting girls, and i hope christine still gets the justice she deserves. it’s still a heartbreaking and gut-wrenching way to start the year."

 

 

Christine, a flight attendant, was found lifeless last New Year in a bathtub in a Makati City hotel room after she spent New Year's Eve with friends. 

RELATED: Claire dela Fuente's son recalls last hours with Christine Dacera

